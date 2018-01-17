‘This Is Us’ Drops Big Clue About Jack’s Death

This Is Us dropped a heavy-handed hint about Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death at the end of this week’s episode.

The tease was set up early in the episode, entitled “Clooney,” with Jack’s wife Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) talking with him about their upcoming family shopping trip. In a throwaway line, Rebecca asks Jack to remind her to pick up an important item while they’re at the mall.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“Oh, can you remind me to pick up batteries?” Rebecca asks.

Jack replies, “Yeah, got it.”

It might not seem like much, but the episode’s ending makes it so much more important.

After reflecting on their busy day, Rebecca and Jack are sitting on the couch in their living room. Then in the midst of discussing Jack’s desire to bring his Big Three Homes construction company to life, Rebecca remembers they forgot to pick up something on their trip.

“Hey babe, did we forget something at the mall?” she asks.

Jack responds, “I don’t think so.”

The view then cut to zoomed out shot from the neighboring room. A smoke detector without a battery is in focus as the couple continues to talk about Jack’s business plans.

This shot adds on to the pile of foreshadowing This Is Us has shown about a house fire that torches the family’s beloved home and (presumably) leads to Jack’s death.

The minds behind the acclaimed NBC drama has said that the long-awaited reveal of Jack’s death is coming during the remaining episodes of season 2. This latest tease almost guarantees that will be the case.

“We promised answers in season 2, and we have eight episodes left and it’s all coming in short order,” creator Dan Fogelman told Deadline during the midseason break. “It will really be a heartbreaking surprise.”

Sterling K. Brown, who plays the adult version of Jack’s son Randall Pearson, also confirmed the reveal timing by telling E! News, “Before this season is over we will see how Jack Pearson dies. I won’t say too much more about it, but there’s only eight episodes, so it will happen soon.”

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC / Ron Batzdorff