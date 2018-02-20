7 Ways ‘This Is Us’ Set up Jack’s Death

This Is Us has built up to Jack Pearson’s (Milo Ventimiglia) death since the earliest episodes of the series, and it seems his passing will be shown soon.

The minds behind the NBC drama has placed clues about Jack’s death throughout the show’s first and second seasons.

All the clues so far allude to a fire at the Pearson family home being the cause of his demise.

Most of the hints have been dropped in scenes featuring Jack’s wife Rebecca (Mandy Moore) and their children Kevin (Justin Hartley), Kate (Chrissy Metz) and Randall (Sterling K. Brown). They either reflect on the mysterious circumstances of his death or flashbacks are shown that set up Jack dying.

Scroll through to see all the times This Is Us alluded to Jack’s death.

Rebecca’s Funeral Comment in “Pilot”

One of the softest hints towards Jack’s death comes in the opening moments of the series premiere.

A pregnant Rebecca enters her and Jack’s bedroom where he is waiting for a birthday lapdance.

She is carrying a cupcake with one lit birthday candle as she walks in and tries to convince Jack to let her skip the dance.

He says he still wants it, to which Rebecca says, “Your funeral.”

While it was not much when the episode aired, the mention of a “funeral” for Jack and a particular shot of Jack in focus next to the candle’s flame are grim knowing Jack presumably dies in a fire.

Jack’s Urn in “The Game Plan”

Season one’s fifth episode, “The Game Plan,” served as the first reveal that Jack is dead in the current timeline.

There is a dispute between Kate and then-boyfriend (now fiancé) Toby (Chris Sullivan) about watching the latest Pittsburgh Steelers game alone.

After an argument, Kate reveals that she watches the team’s games with her dad, who is cremated in an urn on her mantle.

Toby is surprised by the revelation, but embraces it and joins Kate’s ritual.

Funeral Scene in “Three Sentences”

Later in season 1, one of the most emotional allusions to Jack’s death happens in “Three Sentences.”

After a montage of birthday flashbacks, the scene suddenly fades into Jack’s funeral scene.

Teenage versions of “The Big Three” are shown at a graveyard service, with Jack being memorialized on a funeral pamphlet.

This was the first indication of when Jack’s death occurred, as the kids were teens at the time.

Kate’s Confession in “What Now”

Toby repeatedly pressed for details of Jack’s eeath early in Kate and his relationship. In “What Now,” he somewhat got answers from his partner.

Kate finally confessed why she didn’t want to talk about Jack’s passing: She blames herself for his demise.

“You remember when I told you i couldn’t talk to you about my dad’s death?” Kaye says. “That’s because it’s my fault. I’m the reason that he’s dead.”

It’s unclear if Kate is directly to blame for Jack’s death or she simply is taking accountability for something out of her hands.

The Aftermath in “A Father’s Advice”

The biggest clue about Jack’s death came in the season 2 premiere, “A Father’s Advice.”

At the end of the episode, “The Big Three” are shown with Miguel, emotionally torn after finding out Jack is dead. Kate tells Randall she needs to find Kevin and tell him what happened.

A numb-looking Rebecca is then shown with a bag of Jack’s belongings in her car as she pulls up to the family house, which is burned to a crisp. She stops in front, begins to cry and starts beating on the steering wheel in agony.

This scene also set up three big clues about the timing of Jack’s death. Kevin’s leg is broken, Kate has a dog and Randall has a red-haired girl by his side. All of those details were put into kids lives in episodes that followed, catching the flashbacks up to the day of Jack’s death.

Kate and Kevin’s Conversation in “The 20’s”

On the season 2 episode “The 20’s,” the Pearson children flash back to their lives into their 20’s.

Kate (Chrissy Metz) is unsure about the current state of her life and surroundings, and Kevin (Justin Hartley) is struggling to find acting gigs. The twins reunite and crack open some wine and start pitying themselves.

Kevin then confronts Kate about the rut she’s currently in and hints towards the night their father Jack died.

“Where are you at? Are you still sitting in your car eating fast food staring at where the house used to be?” Kevin says. “He’s gone, okay? And he’s not coming back. Even if you sit in the exact same spot you were when he left, he’s not coming back.”

This alludes to the fire Jack died in and indicates that Kate was sitting outside as her father went into their home and perished.

From that revelation, Kevin then tries to inspire Kate using their father’s memory.

“He wouldn’t want you to stay, not if there was nothing for you there,” he says. “You know what’d he want for you? Everything.”

Forgotten Smoke Detector Batteries in “Clooney”

The tease was set up early in the episode, entitled “Clooney,” with Jack’s wife Rebecca Pearson (Mandy Moore) talking with him about their upcoming family shopping trip. In a throwaway line, Rebecca asks Jack to remind her to pick up an important item while they’re at the mall.

“Oh, can you remind me to pick up batteries?” Rebecca asks.

Jack replies, “Yeah, got it.”

It might not seem like much, but the episode’s ending makes it so much more important.

After reflecting on their busy day, Rebecca and Jack are sitting on the couch in their living room. Then in the midst of discussing Jack’s desire to bring his Big Three Homes construction company to life, Rebecca remembers they forgot to pick up something on their trip.

“Hey babe, did we forget something at the mall?” she asks.

Jack responds, “I don’t think so.”

The view then cut to zoomed out shot from the neighboring room. A smoke detector without a battery is in focus as the couple continues to talk about Jack’s business plans.

This shot solidifies the final element needed to set up the house fire, leaving us to believe Jack’s death is coming in the next few episodes.

This Is Us airs Tuesdays at 9 p.m. ET on NBC.

Photo Credit: NBC