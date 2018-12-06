‘This Is Us’ Fans in an Uproar Over ‘Golden Globes’ Snub

The 2019 Golden Globe nominations have been announced, and This Is Us fans are in an uproar over the show being snubbed.

When the nominees were unveiled on Thursday morning, the hit drama series was noticeably absent.

It did not take fans of the series very long to noticed the snub, and they have been taking their complaints to Twitter.

how was this is us and it's supremely talented cast not nominated for a single golden globe ???

“Seriously Golden Globes,” one person quipped, replying to a post about the show not earning any nominations. “Who hurt you?”

Another fan commented that it was a shame for the show to be “left out in the cold” after not being nominated.

this is us didn't get ANY golden globe nominations and this just isn't how I wanted to start my day

“Not a single Golden Globe nomination for This Is Us? What the actual hell?,” someone else tweeted.

While many fans were upset over the snub, there were some viewers who took a different point-of-view, commenting that they understand the show not being nominated because they felt lie the most recent season simply wasn’t as strong as it could have been.

I gave up on this show. It became just way too sappy. The story line is just the same over and over. Watching people cry every episode is a bummer. Too much sap for me.

“While I love [Sterling Brown’s] acting talent, I just don’t think this season was as strong. Better luck with next year,” one person said.

“I am so happy I am not the only one I have given up on this is us Just like the golden globes has the whole series has turned into a real Debbie downer it’s the same crap every episode,” another former viewer added.

Omg! THANK YOU! When I said this to my friends..they literally thought I was insane!

To date, This Is Us has been nominated for six Golden Globes. In 2017, it was nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, and both Mandy Moore and Chrissy Metz were nominated in the Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film category.

Earlier this year, the show was once again nominated for Best Television Series – Drama, and Chrissy Metz was again nominated in the Best Supporting Actress – Series, Miniseries or Television Film category.

Sterling K. Brown was nominated in the Best Actor – Television Series Drama category, and his win remains the series’ lone Golden Globes victory.