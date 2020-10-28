'This Is Us' Fans Elated That the Series Is Finally Back

After a lengthier than usual hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, This Is Us is officially back for Season 5. On Tuesday night, the newest season of the NBC series premiered with two hours full of updates about the Pearson family. Since it has been some time since fans were able to catch up on the series, they are, understandably, elated that the show is finally back on.

Unlike many other television shows, Season 4 of This Is Us, the season finale of which aired in March, was not impacted by the pandemic as they were able to film the season in its entirety. The show reportedly began production on Season 5 in September. In advance of the show's premiere, series creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that he's "very excited about — especially with where the world is right now — the uplift and I would call it almost a rebirth that comes next season." He also shared that there will be "a lot of new beginnings" in Season 5 and that there will be "something big" that happens in the season premiere.

For fans of the popular series, they were simply glad to see that it was back on TV. Check out what fans are saying about the Season 5 premiere of This Is Us.