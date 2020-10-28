'This Is Us' Fans Elated That the Series Is Finally Back
After a lengthier than usual hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, This Is Us is officially back for Season 5. On Tuesday night, the newest season of the NBC series premiered with two hours full of updates about the Pearson family. Since it has been some time since fans were able to catch up on the series, they are, understandably, elated that the show is finally back on.
Unlike many other television shows, Season 4 of This Is Us, the season finale of which aired in March, was not impacted by the pandemic as they were able to film the season in its entirety. The show reportedly began production on Season 5 in September. In advance of the show's premiere, series creator Dan Fogelman told The Hollywood Reporter that he's "very excited about — especially with where the world is right now — the uplift and I would call it almost a rebirth that comes next season." He also shared that there will be "a lot of new beginnings" in Season 5 and that there will be "something big" that happens in the season premiere.
For fans of the popular series, they were simply glad to see that it was back on TV. Check out what fans are saying about the Season 5 premiere of This Is Us.
Stoked
I love how more of the Pearson layers will be peeled back tonight! My heart is feeling a million emotions right now watching this episode. @NBCThisisUs #ThisIsUs— SandyT (@sassygirlcanada) October 28, 2020
Naturally, fans are experiencing all of the "feels" upon the return of This Is Us. Many of the show's viewers are particularly excited to see the Pearson family back in action for the first time in months.
Feeling Complete
#ThisIsUs being back really makes my life complete 🥺💗— Beyoncé’s Bath Water (@Love_Niecey) October 28, 2020
Everything is right in the world again with This Is Us returning for Season 5. Clearly, fans on Twitter are overjoyed that their favorite program is back on to spread some joy (and, maybe, to cause more than a few tears).
"Cue The Tears"
.@NBCThisisUs is back on @nbc with a 2hrs premiere and that’s all that matter right now ❤️🙌🏾#CueTheTears 😭 #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/KSKFfO2kaW— Anna (@AnnaIvory) October 28, 2020
Fans know that This Is Us being back means that there will, undoubtedly, be some pretty emotional moments in store. Grab the tissues now!
Better Than Ever
#ThisIsUs is back and better than ever @NBCThisisUs— Edward Sanchez (@edwardistheman) October 28, 2020
This Is Us is officially back with more drama and, hopefully, happy moments for the Pearson family. Based on what fans are already saying about the premiere, the show is better than ever at the moment.
The Excitement
#ThisIsUs is back!!!! pic.twitter.com/0yS5ow5zNd— Lex (@alexis_mallorie) October 28, 2020
This Is Us fans have flocked to Twitter to share their excitement over the show's return. One fan utilized a gif to showcase exactly how they're feeling about the premiere and, surely, there are many others who are on the same page.
Finally
FINALLY!! @NBCThisisUs is back on my TV with new episodes!! I feel like it's been 84 years since I last watched one. BRING IT ON!!! 🥰💖 #ThisIsUs #PearsonFamily— HeatherC 😘💖⚾⛸️ (@kwanfan1212) October 28, 2020
It has been seven months since a new episode of This Is Us aired on NBC. So, it's no surprise that fans are stoked to see that the series is back.
It Feels Right
Seeing #ThisIsUs back on is giving me the first sense of t.v. normalcy that I've felt in months. So glad to see the Pearsons again!— Emily Hall (@EmilyN7914) October 28, 2020
As you can tell, it means a lot for This Is Us fans that the show is finally back. For some viewers, in particular, simply being able to see the Pearsons back on their TV screens again is providing them with a sense of normalcy that they've been missing amidst this unprecedented time in the country's history during the coronavirus pandemic.