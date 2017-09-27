New Study Reveals Which ‘This Is Us’ Episode Made Fans Cry the Most

This Is Us has had TV fans in tears, week after week, since its series premiere back in 2016. Some episodes are sadder than others, but most have at least one moment that has everyone choking up, staring at the television.

Which of these episodes had fans bawling the hardest? The answer is sure to surprise you.

Videos by PopCulture.com

According to a new study from Decider, the Thanksgiving episode titled “Pilgrim Rick” is the hour of This Is Us that made viewers cry the most. Surprisingly, the episode beat out “Memphis,” which featured the gut-wrenching final days of Randall’s biological father William.

The survey asked 148 fans of the show which episode made them cry the most and almost 40 percent said “Pilgrim Rick,” while another 36 percent answered with “Memphis.” Those two upsetting episodes alone accounted for almost 76 percent of the vote.

“Memphis” may have not had fans crying the most, but it was the most universally cried-about episode of the series. When the survey asked those same fans if each episode made them cry, just under 90 percent replied that “Memphis” had them grabbing the tissues.

Finally, the survey asked the fans if they liked crying while watching This Is Us. As you can probably guess, people love it. 91.2 percent of fans say that they enjoy crying during the show.

Now that Season two is here, and Jack’s death is imminent, there will probably be a new episode taking the tear-title sometime soon.