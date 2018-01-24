Fans Serve up Gut-Wrenching and Hilarious Reactions to ‘This Is Us’ Episode

Spoilers ahead for Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.

This week’s episode of This Is Us finally, finally started to put the pieces together for fans who have been wondering for months how Pearson family patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) met his untimely end, something that has been teased since the show’s first season bit by bit.

Judging by the episode, it seemed to be revealed that the cause of Jack’s death was a crockpot gifted to the Pearsons by an older man named George and his wife. George told Jack, “You have to fiddle with the switch a little,” and as a result, Jack didn’t turn the device off properly during Tuesday’s episode, which took place on Super Bowl Sunday. That night, the crockpot burst into flames, quickly engulfing the home as the family rushed to leave.

While it’s unclear how exactly Jack dies as a result of the fire, the current working theory on social media is that he ran back inside to save Kate’s dog.

As This Is Us is currently one of the most popular shows on television and Jack’s death has been the subject of speculation ever since it was revealed, Twitter lit up over the fact that viewers are finally going to see how Jack met his tragic end.

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about crockpots.

Miguel: I’m the most hated character on #ThisIsUs. George: Hold my crockpot. — Rich Spada (@Chef_Spada) January 24, 2018

Derek Shepard: My death was the saddest in tv history!

Jack Pearson: Hold my crockpot!#ThisIsUs — Lauren Tielbur (@LaurenTielbur) January 24, 2018

Actual footage of me with my crockpot after watching #ThisIsUs: pic.twitter.com/5TZ2Io8uyE — Force Fangirl (@TheForceFangirl) January 24, 2018

me running into the kitchen to unplug the crockpot that I don’t have #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/dOKYDXZY00 — lauren (@laurenfrey__) January 24, 2018

I get married in less than 2 months and suddenly I feel the need to remove the crockpot from the registry. WE. DONT. NEED. IT. 😭 #ThisIsUs — Lauren Luna (@_vivalaluna) January 24, 2018

And on Wednesday, January 23, 2018 Crock Pot went bankrupt #ThisIsUs — Danielle (@danigaede) January 24, 2018

Goodnight to everyone except the couple that gave Jack and Rebecca that crockpot #ThisIsUs — jelly (@_dreambean_) January 24, 2018

The next episode of This Is Us will air on Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl and promises to answer all about Jack’s death. As a result, many viewers are prepping their tissue boxes for the occasion.

Dear NBC,#ThisIsUs is a Tuesday show. Seriously now you are ruining Super Bowl Sunday as nobody is making taco dip, chili, or anything in a crockpot. And we will already be drunk. I’m sending my Valium and tissues bill to NBC headquarters. Sincerely, This Is Us Viewers — Amy (@ALH__44) January 24, 2018

OF COURSE THE DAY WE FIND OUT ABOUT JACK’S DEATH IS GONNA BE AFTER THE SUPER BOWL BECAUSE JACK LOVED THE SUPER BOWL AND IT WILL BECOME A DAY OF GRIEVING FOR ALL OF AMERICA #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/AsXz61AHnh — Matt Dowell (@TheMattDowell) January 24, 2018

When you realize the next episode is after the Superbowl…. Because the fire happens…. after the Superbowl. #ThisIsUs pic.twitter.com/hNglm5mwJl — ƎmilylimE (@That_Artist_Emi) January 24, 2018

To do list:

Call dad

Hug dogs

Cancel all super bowl plans, today and forevermore

Unplug all outlets

Buy Kleenex in bulk

Throw away crock pot

#ThisIsUs — Alexandra Fernandez (@FERNalicious) January 24, 2018

Photo Credit: NBC