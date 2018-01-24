TV Shows

Fans Serve up Gut-Wrenching and Hilarious Reactions to ‘This Is Us’ Episode

Spoilers ahead for Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.This week’s episode of This Is Us finally, […]

By

Spoilers ahead for Tuesday’s episode of This Is Us.

This week’s episode of This Is Us finally, finally started to put the pieces together for fans who have been wondering for months how Pearson family patriarch Jack Pearson (Milo Ventimiglia) met his untimely end, something that has been teased since the show’s first season bit by bit.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Judging by the episode, it seemed to be revealed that the cause of Jack’s death was a crockpot gifted to the Pearsons by an older man named George and his wife. George told Jack, “You have to fiddle with the switch a little,” and as a result, Jack didn’t turn the device off properly during Tuesday’s episode, which took place on Super Bowl Sunday. That night, the crockpot burst into flames, quickly engulfing the home as the family rushed to leave.

While it’s unclear how exactly Jack dies as a result of the fire, the current working theory on social media is that he ran back inside to save Kate’s dog.

As This Is Us is currently one of the most popular shows on television and Jack’s death has been the subject of speculation ever since it was revealed, Twitter lit up over the fact that viewers are finally going to see how Jack met his tragic end.

Naturally, fans had a lot to say about crockpots.

The next episode of This Is Us will air on Feb. 4 after the Super Bowl and promises to answer all about Jack’s death. As a result, many viewers are prepping their tissue boxes for the occasion.

Photo Credit: NBC

Tagged:
, , , ,

Related Posts