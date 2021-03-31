'The Young and The Restless' Recasts Faith Newman Amid Alyvia Alyn Lind Exit

✖

A major shakeup is hitting the cast of The Young and The Restless. After starring as Faith Newman, the daughter of Nick and Sharon's daughter, since she was 3 years old, Alyvia Alyn Lind is being replaced on the beloved CBS soap. In her place, Deadline reports actress Reylynn Caster has been tapped to fill the role.

While Caster will be new to the series, she is not new to the entertainment world. Prior to landing her role on The Young and The Restless, Caster starred as a regular on Netflix's The Big Show, CBS' Me, Myself and I, a recurring role on ABC's American Housewife, and a lead role in the 2019 feature Adventures of Dally & Spanky. According to the outlet, Caster will officially take on her new duties as Faith on the Monday, April 12 episode, with Lind's final episode set to air on Wednesday, April 7, according to Soap Opera Digest. Lind's replacement comes as her onscreen counterpart encounters a difficult part of her young teenage life, Faith recently having found herself at the center of a bullying plot and took one of the Newman ranch's trucks, despite only knowing how to drive a golf cart.

(Photo: Monty Brinton/CBS via Getty Images, Getty)

The casting shakeup comes after Lind left the long-running soap after landing a series regular role in SyFy's upcoming Chucky reboot series, which centers around an idyllic American town that is thrown into chaos after a vintage Chucky doll turns up at a suburban yard sale. As a "series of horrifying murders begin to expose the town's hypocrisies and secrets…the arrival of enemies — and allies — from Chucky’s past threatens to expose the truth behind the killings, as well as the demon doll's untold origins as a seemingly ordinary child who somehow became this notorious monster."

On the series, Lind is set to star as Lexy Taylor, a "self-appointed princess of her school and Jake’s primary bully, who also dates his cousin Junior," according to a March report from Deadline. She will join Transparent's Zackary Arthur, who is set to take on the role of Jake Webber, "a loner trying to find his place in the world after his mom’s death while never connecting with his dad or his peers." Teo Briones (Ratched) will portray Jake's "all-American, over-achieving, jock" cousin Junior Webber, with Björgvin Arnarson (The Seventh Day) taking on the role of Devon Lopez, the "boy-next-door and true-crime junkie" who is "hellbent on making sense of Hackensack's mysterious tragedies, both past and present." Final Destination's Devon Sawa will recur on the project in a yet-to-be-released role, with Jennifer Tilly also reprising her role as Tiffany Valentine.