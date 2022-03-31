‘The Young and the Restless’ Loses Actor After 4 Years

The Young and the Restless star Jordi Vilasuso announced his exit from the soap series on Wednesday. Vilasuso starred in the CBS daytime soap opera as Rey Rosales for four years. The actor previously starred on Days of Our Lives and is a two-time Daytime Emmy nominee for Guiding Light.

“Playing Rey Rosales and being part of the Rosales family was a beautiful chapter in my career,” Vilasuso wrote on Instagram. “I was proud to represent my culture on daytime’s #1 drama and work with an incredible cast and crew that I will miss dearly.” He thanked The Young and the Restless team for welcoming him to the show and “giving me the opportunity to tell stories that impacted millions.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Although this chapter of his career is ending, Vilasuso has other opportunities in the future. Vilasulo and his wife, Kaitlin, host the podcast Making It Work. In the most recent episode, the two discussed his exit from the show.

Vilasuso said he signed a three-year contract extension in October in the latest Making It Work episode. However, the contract included a six-month period where the producers could decide against bringing him back. “So that’s what happened,” Vilasuso explained, reports Soaps.SheKnows. “Maybe I should have seen the writing on the walls. The scripts that I was given were very minimal.” Vilasuso was also surprised because the Y&R writers gave Rey and Chelsea, played by Melissa Claire Egan, more to do. Vilasuso said he was excited to finally work with Egan.

“When I started, I loved that I was representing Hispanics and that I got to represent where I come from,” Vilasuso said of his time on the show. He said he was happy to anchor a family on the show. “I see sometimes on Twitter that people say, ‘I miss the Rosales family.’ Well, I do, too.” He also has “nothing but love” for the Y&R cast he leaves behind.

Other Genoa City residents wished Vilasuso luck on his next ventures. “Jordi, we are all so sorry to see you go,” Sharon Case, who plays Rey’s wife Sharon, said. “You have been a wonderful scene partner, fantastic actor, and all-around a really good man! Thank you for being you. I was lucky to work with you.”

“You are so loved and so talented and will be so missed. You know how I feel about you,” Egan wrote. “Hugs always, my wonderful friend!”