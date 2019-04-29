‘The Young and the Restless’ Fans Applaud Kristoff St. John Daytime Tribute: ‘So Beautiful’

The Young and the Restless fans are applauding the daytime soap’s Kristoff St. John tribute, with one person saying it was “so beautiful.”

Following last weeks reveal that St. John’s character Neil Winters had passed away of a stroke, the series took time to focus on honor the fallen star this week.

Many fans have since taken to social media to express how much the tribute touched them.

Only 5 minutes into the show and already crying. The writers and cast did an awesome job on their tribute to kristoff. It still doesn’t seen real that has gone.😪 — Debbie LeCaptain (@debbielee1956) April 29, 2019

“Once again, [Young and The Restless] did a great job with today’s tribute to Kristoff St. John. I did not cry as much as I did during last weeks episodes, but I did cry and laugh a little. It was very touching to hear all the actors talk about their fellow actor,” one fan said.

“Hadn’t watched in a few years (since Victor married Sharon), but I definitely watched all of the tribute episodes. Great job. My heart breaks for you all. I could feel your sadness and heartbreak,” another Twitter user wrote.

This young and the restless tribute to kristoff st john is so beautiful. I know they miss him. May his beautiful soul rest in peace. — Rosalyn Womack (@rosalynwomack) April 29, 2019

“My heart is still broken. Krystal [and] Bryton above all, please accept my prayers for your intense anguish. I wanted to hug you both so much & absorb your pain. Kristoff has been your Daddy forever, blood don’t matter, only love We need each other. Y&R 40yrs Strong Together 4Ever,” someone else commented.

“Great, heartfelt tribute today. You all did Kristoff right and I’m sure he’s grateful and appreciative and was with all of you the whole time. I truly believe that. Kudos,” a fourth fan said.

Not even 15 minutes in and can already say that this is incredibly put together! It’s so personal, almost like our beloved @kristoffstjohn1 is still with us. Well done #yr, well done. — 🌷Ms Deevalicious 🌷 (@msdeevalicious) April 29, 2019

Tragically, St. John passed away in February, with his death ultimately being ruled an accident.

The Los Angeles County Medical Examiner issued their assessment of St. John’s passing, saying that it appeared that hypertrophic heart disease by way of excessive alcohol use was the official cause of death.

Examiners cited that St. John’s heart muscle appeared to have “myocardial bridging” and showed signs that indicated there was alcohol abuse.

The Young and the Restless airs weekdays at 11:30 a.m. ET on CBS.