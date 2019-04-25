‘The Young and the Restless’ Star Doug Davidson Tweets About ‘Upsetting Diagnoses’ and Fans Are Very Concerned

The Young and the Restless star Doug Davidson’s fans sent their thoughts and prayers after he received “upsetting diagnoses” from other followers.

On Monday, the 64-year-old actor wrote to fans, “Hi everyone! I’ve had some mighty upsetting diagnoses from some followers. Can we all say a prayer for those in sickness and in pain. May God grant them peace and health in the days to come. I believe in the power of prayer, especially when we care for one another. May God bless.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Davidson’s fans joined him in sending thoughts and prayers to others who are in need of help.

“Mighty God we come to you now with a heavy heart knowing that there are people who are in pain and have been diagnosed with other problems and other issues father please put your mighty arms around them Lord and give them peace in your name amen,” one fan wrote.

“As we all join together are hearts will become as one. The more hearts the more strength,” another wrote. “Let us pray…Amen.”

“Sending love and healing prayers to anyone who needs Gods love and healing powers and God bless you Doug for initiating this prayer circle,” another wrote.

“You’re so sweet! I’m going through testing for breast cancer and won’t know anything until they run the additional tests next week,” another revealed. “Waiting is hard! Plus my brother has stage 4 esophageal cancer so I would appreciate prayers for him.”

After seeing the overwhelming positivity from fans, Davidson wrote, “Once again, you are all so amazing and compassionate. May the living God shower you with His blessings.”

Davidson is the longest-lasting Y&R cast member, having joined the show in 1978 as Paul Williams. The actor told Soap Opera News he was leaving the show in September, but returned to the show in March. After returning, Davidson told Soap Opera Digest it was like coming back home.

“It was strange in the fact that nothing had changed,” he told the outlet. “From my perspective in that period, I let everything go and decided to move on with my life and do other things, so it was a growth period for me. And then when I got [back] into the building it was like, ‘Oh, wow, nothing’s changed here.’ It was strange in that way.”

Davidson also said the sudden death of Kristoff St. John in February deeply affected the cast.

“To continue the mourning and his departure is incredibly painful and it carries a bigger weight than you might guess,” Davidson said. “It’s a subtle and latent pain that you drag on. And when we did the tribute show, everything bubbled up again. You relive the pain over and over. I think for us it’s time to move on and remember him for the great guy he was. He was a loving human being, and that’s what I will miss more than anything. He was always concerned more about you than himself and he was always giving.”

The Young and The Restless airs at 12:30 p.m. ET on CBS weekdays.

Photo credit: CBS