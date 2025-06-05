‘The Wire’ Star Tray Chaney Gives Positive Update After His Son Was Thrown 300 Feet by Tornado

The Wire star Tray Chaney is relieved now that his son is on the road to recovery after being seriously injured by a tornado that left them without their Georgia home. “I’m proud to announce that Malachi is in stable condition and after spending six days in the ICU… he’s now moved to a regular room,” Chaney told TMZ.

Malachi was initially in the intensive care unit (ICU). “Malachi is stable,” he added. “But it’s going to be a long journey and a long road to recovery. We’re not out of the hospital.”

Chaney starred as Malik “Poot” Carr, a drug dealer working for Avon Barksdale (Wood Harris), for five seasons. The crime drama aired on HBO.

Chaney posted to his Instagram account, standing in front of the remains of his home. At the time, he told his followers, “I just got out the hospital. I’m getting ready to go see my son in the ICU. At 3 p.m. today, a tornado came through Henry County, Locust Grove, Atlanta. I lost my house. I lost everything in it. Thank God I’m still living. I survived a tornado. My son, he survived,” he said, becoming emotional. “I’m doing the video to let y’all know to cherish life. Cherish life as much as you can.”

In a second video, Chaney detailed the impact, explaining Malachi was thrown hundreds of feet in the storm and knocked unconscious. “I was unconscious on the ground with my face in the mud with parts of my house on top of me,” Chaney wrote in the post. “I woke up in a panic, crawled from under my house screaming my son’s name out. My neighbors were there to assist me and finally we found my son 300 feet away in the woods behind my house. Malachai is in the hospital fighting and me and my wife have not and will not leave his side.” A GoFundMe page for Chaney and his family was set up to assist with rebuilding costs.

