'The Waltons' Rebooted for New TV Special

Although The CW's target demographic probably isn't old enough to remember when The Waltons originally aired, the network is going ahead with a television movie inspired by the beloved original series. The Waltons' Homecoming is one of three specials The CW will air in the fourth quarter of 2021. The others are The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special and Beebo Saves Christmas. Although no premiere dates were scheduled, The CW will have plenty of open slots this fall as the network expands its programming lineup to include Saturdays.

The Waltons' Homecoming will mark the 50th anniversary of the debut of The Homecoming: A Christmas Story, the December 1971 TV movie that launched The Waltons. Richard Thomas, who played John Boy Walton in the original series, will serve as the narrator for the new special. Bellamy Young (Scandal) plays Olivia and Logan Shroyer (This Is Us) was cast as John Boy. The Waltons aired on CBS from 1972 to 1981 and was followed by film sequels in 1982 on NBC and in the 1990s on CBS.

(Photo: CBS via Getty Images)

The movie is set in 1933, during the Great Depression, and told from John Boy's perspective. His mother hopes John Boy helps raise his brothers and sisters, while his father also hopes he supports his family. However, John Boy dreams of being a writer. The family thought Christmas 1933 would be their first without John Sr., but he decides to come back anyway. A storm threatens his homecoming, so John Boy's mother sends him out to find John Sr. The movie will be produced by Magnolia Hill Productions and Warner Bros. Television.

The next special on The CW's docket is The Scooby-Doo Reunion Special, a meta animated special where the Mystery Machine gang gathers to reminisce about their past mysteries at the Warner Bros. lot. During the reunion, a new mystery begins at the studio! Beebo Saves Christmas is another animated special, featuring Beebo (Ben Diskin) setting out to save Christmas. Ernie Hudson joins as Santa Claus, while Victor Garber serves as narrator.

On the same day The CW unveiled the new specials, the network also announced how its first-ever seven-night season schedule will look. The first Saturday with original programming is Oct. 2, when the iHeartRadio Music Festival special airs. The following Saturday will see the season debut of Whose Line Is It Anyway? and World's Funniest Animals. Sunday nights will feature the Legends of the Hidden Temple revival and a new U.S. version of Killer Camp.