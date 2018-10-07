‘The Walking Dead’ Star Scott Wilson’s Cause of Death Revealed by Rep

After news emerged Saturday evening that actor Scott Wilson died at the age of 76, his representative has now confirmed the cause of death for the beloved Walking Dead star.

Wilson died due to complications from leukemia, his representative told TMZ, and died peacefully at his home in Los Angeles.

The veteran character actor played Hershel Greene on the AMC zombie series. His death was initially reported by ComicBook.com and confirmed by AMC on The Walking Dead‘s Twitter page.

“We are deeply saddened to report that Scott Wilson, the incredible actor who played Hershel on #TheWalkingDead, has passed away at the age of 76. Our thoughts are with his family and friends. Rest in paradise, Scott. We love you,” the network’s statement read.

Wilson was a cast member on The Walking Dead from 2011 to 2014. Although his character was killed off, showrunner Angela Kang confirmed at New York Comic-Con just minutes before his death that he filmed a cameo appearance for season nine. He will appear in one of the final episodes starring Andrew Lincoln’s Rick.

“We were trying to lie and obfuscate for a long time, but we want to confirm that Jon Bernthal, who played Shane, will visit this season and come back,” Kang said, reports ComicBook.com. “We also have the wonderful Scott Wilson as Hershel as well as our wonderful Sonequa Martin-Green.”

Long before he starred on The Walking Dead, Wilson was already a respected character actor with more than 80 credits to his name. He made his Hollywood debut in the iconic 1967 film In The Heat of the Night and went on to star in In Cold Blood, The Ninth Configuration, The Right Stuff, Dead Man Walking, G.I. Jane, Pearl Harbor and Monster. His other TV credits include a recurring role on CSI and appearances on Netflix’s The OA and the short-lived Omen sequel series Damien.

Wilson earned a Golden Globe nomination for his supporting role in The Ninth Configuration. In 2015, he was nominated for the “Favorite TV Character We Miss Most” award at the People’s Choice Awards.

“The first time I met Scott Wilson, he gave me a big hug and said that this thing I had become apart of… was a family,” The Walking Dead star Khary Payton tweeted. “He said I had a responsibility to take care of it. I have tried very hard to do that, sir. & I will continue. I promise. See you on the other side, my friend.”

Photo credit: Albert L. Ortega/Getty Images