‘The Walking Dead’: Revisiting Maggie Greene’s Best Moments

The Walking Dead may be saying goodbye to farmgirl-turned-Hilltop Colony leader Maggie Greene in season nine, but Lauren Cohan‘s onscreen counterpart has had some truly unforgettable moments on the AMC series.

From her very first moment on The Walking Dead in season two’s “Bloodletting” to her appearance in the most recent episode, season eight’s “Wrath,” and every moment in between, Maggie Greene has risen to become one of the zombie apocalypse’s favorite characters. Now, on the brink of the season nine premiere, fans are preparing to watch as Lauren Cohan officially taps out of the series and makes a move to ABC’s Whiskey Cavalier.

With her exit looming, here are some of Maggie Greene’s most memorable moments.

Finding Lori After Carl was Shot

Maggie’s first introduction on the series may have been when Rick Grimes arrived to her family’s farm with an injured Carl in his arms, but it was her journey to find Lori that made her standout.



With Carl’s life hanging in the balance and Lori still with the rest of her group, Maggie set off from the Greene family farm on horseback, arriving just in time to use her aluminum bat to put down a walker that was attacking Andrea.

Delivering Judith

Season three’s “The Killer Within” was one of the most heartbreaking episodes of the series, and one of the first to truly shock viewers. Following a security breach at the prison, the survivors are forced to separate in an attempt to find safety, and Lori unexpectedly went into labor. Without the help of Hershel and with no chance of getting back to the rest of the group, Lori begged Maggie to perform an emergency C-section, both knowing that Lori wouldn’t survive. Maggie reluctantly did so, successfully delivering Judith and bringing both her and Carl back to Rick.

Reuniting with Glenn

Maggie and Glenn have reunited a number of times throughout The Walking Dead – they reunited after the events that occurred in Woodbury in season three and then again after Maggie was kidnapped in season six – but it was the events leading up to their season four reunion that made it the most memorable.



After the fall of the prison and after losing her father and being separated from her sister, Maggie was determined to get back to Glenn, going so far as embracing on her own journey that included disemboweling walkers just to use their blood to write messages to her husband. In “Us,” however, Maggie pushes through the darkness and stumbles into the light in a tunnel to find Glenn.



After their reunion, Maggie burned Glenn’s only picture of her, insisting that he wouldn’t need it because they would never be apart again.

“It’s just four walls and a roof.”

Rick kept his promise to kill Gareth with the red handled machete in a season seven scene that left the floor and walls of Father Gabriel’s chapel covered in blood as the group killed the remaining members of Terminus.



“This is the Lord’s house,” Gabriel said after the slaughter, shocked by what had taken place in a spot he deemed sacred.



“No, it’s just four walls and a roof,” Maggie responded coldly.



The scene, coming during a low point for practically every character on the series and trailing on the heels of the collapse of the prison, was a breaking point for Maggie, revealing that her faith was wavering.

Breaking down when Beth dies

There have been too many heartbreaking moments on The Walking Dead to count, and one of the most prominent is the moment that Maggie learned that her younger sister Beth had died.



After managing to find her way not only back to Glenn, but also the rest of the group, and escaping Terminus, she seemed to be having a run of good luck, but that came crashing down when she arrived to Grady Memorial Hospital and saw Daryl Dixon walking outside with Beth’s body in his arms. The scene drew a gut-wrenching scream from Maggie as she collapsed to the ground.



Beth’s death came just after Hershel’s death, meaning that Maggie had not only lost her home, but also the remaining members of her family in just a short stretch of time, and came only moments after Michonne had told her the news that Beth was alive.

Revealing she’s pregnant

After an attack by the Wolves and a growing number of names being added to the wall of those dead, Maggie Greene, as in seasons past, was not content with just sitting around and immediately took to the sewers with Aaron to find Glenn. While the sewer scene alone was enough to make the moment memorable (those sewer walkers were some of the best on the season), it was Maggie revealing that she was pregnant that made it one of the best moments on the series.



“I burned his last picture of him because I said I wasn’t gonna need it anymore. Because I was never gonna be away from him again,” Maggie said. “I’m pregnant. He didn’t want me to go out there and I said yes, and if I would’ve gone… if I was with him, maybe I could’ve helped him. I don’t know if he’s alive. He would’ve shown me by now. That’s what Michonne said. I just want to see his face. I can’t. I don’t get to know what will happen. I won’t get to know what will happen, what I did right or wrong. Not now. I have to live with that, you do, too.”



Although it seemed hopeless, after returning to Alexandria, Maggie and Aaron erased Glenn and Nicholas’ names off of the “In Memory” wall.

“Maggie. Maggie Rhee.”

Gregory and Maggie’s relationship was rough from the start. After watching Glenn die at the hands of Negan, or rather his bat Lucille, Maggie retreats to the relative safety of The Hilltop in order to save both herself and her unborn baby.

While Maggie easily makes nice with the other residents of the community, Gregory is not so kind and perceives her as a threat, leading him to constantly assert his dominance over her and even threatening to throw her out. Maggie, who had endured being called a number of incorrect names by Gregory, was determined to be treated as an equal, putting Gregory in his place.



“You’ll learn to call me by my name,” she told him. “Not Marsha, not dear, not honey. Maggie. Maggie Rhee.”



The moment, while powerful, was also heartbreaking, once again reminding fans that Glenn was gone.

Season 7 Speech

Maggie Greene is no stranger to giving speeches on The Walking Dead, and while her season eight speech certainly raised some eyebrows, her season seven speech in “The First Day of the Rest of Your Life,” as the communities were just beginning their war against Negan and the Saviors, remains her best.



“Do you think Sasha did that herself?” Rick asked



“I don’t know how, but I know she did,” Maggie responded as scenes of the groups walking through abandoned cities and the forest flash by.



“She gave us a chance; you did – you made the right decision to come,” Rick said.



“The decision was made a long time ago. Before any of us knew each other. We were all strangers who would have just passed each other on the street before the world ended. But now we mean everything to each other,” the speech began. “ou were in trouble. You were trapped. Glenn didn’t know you but he helped you. He put himself in danger for you. And that started it all. From Atlanta, to my daddy’s farm, to the prison, to here. To this moment now – not as strangers; as family – because Glenn chose to be there for you, that day a long time ago – that was the decision that changed everything. It started with both of you and it just grew, all of this: to sacrifice for each other, to suffer and stand, to grieve, to give, to love, to live, to fight for each other. Glenn made the decision, Rick. I was just following his lead.”