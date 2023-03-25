'Fear the Walking Dead' Releases Intense Trailer for Final Season

AMC just released the first trailer for the final season of Fear The Walking Dead. Co-Showrunner Ian Goldberg, Executive Producer Michael Satrazemis, cast members Kim Dickens, Jenna Elfman and Christine Evangelista appeared at WonderCon on Saturday, and the trailer was revealed to fans. Season 8 of Fear the Walking Dead will premiere on AMC on May 14 and will feature 12 episodes.

"Fear the Walking Dead The eighth season begins after the conclusion of Season 7 when Morgan's (Lennie James) and Madison's (Dickens) hopes to rescue Mo from PADRE did not go as planned," the official synopsis states. Now, Morgan, Madison and the others they brought to the island are living under PADRE's cynical rule. With our characters demoralized and dejected, the task of reigniting belief in a better world rests with the person Morgan and Madison set out to rescue in the first place — Morgan's daughter, Mo."

AMC will release the first six episodes of the final season every Sunday starting on May 14. The final six episodes will arrive later in the year. The final season will come one month before the debut of a new Walking Dead series, The Walking Dead: Dead City. It also comes several months after The Walking Dead ended its 11-season run.

"It's a truly exciting year for The Walking Dead Universe, as we conclude an epic journey on Fear the Walking Dead, which became one of the most successful shows in the history of cable television. And now we are set to bring forth the next iteration of the franchise – two new and anticipated series featuring the beloved characters of Maggie, Negan and Daryl. Along with that we begin production on the next chapter in Rick and Michonne's unforgettable love story, which we look forward to sharing next year," Dan McDermott, president of entertainment and AMC Studios at AMC Networks, said in a statement back in January. "This next phase of our beloved Walking Dead franchise promises to engage and enthrall faithful viewers. Fans new and old will love seeing zombies walking across the Brooklyn Bridge, beneath the Eiffel Tower, inside the Louvre, and at dozens more exotic and iconic locations from around the country and world."

Fear the Walking Dead debuted in 2015 and is The Walking Dead's first spinoff series. The series tracked a group of people in the earliest days of the zombie apocalypse, and the group would travel from the United States to Mexico and back to the U.S. There have been various changes in the cast as Alycia Debnam-Carey (Alicia Clark), Frank Dillane (Nick Clark) Mercedes Mason (Ofelia Salazar) and others have been written off the show.