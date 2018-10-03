‘The Walking Dead’ Creator’s Cinemax Show ‘Outcast’ Canceled After 2 Seasons

Outcast, a TV series from The Walking Dead creator Robert Kirkman, has been canceled by Cinemax after two seasons.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the network gave an exclusive statement to the outlet saying that “there are no further plans for Outcast at this time.”

Just like The Walking Dead, Outcast is also a comic book series. Interestingly enough, it was developed for television before the comic book even came out.

After a multi-network bidding, the supernatural series landed at Cinemax and debuted in 2016. It was even renewed for a second season ahead of its season one debut.

Season two of Outcast aired its finale on Sept. 28 to only a little over 100,000 same-day viewers, with THR noting that it was never a “ratings or critical” hit.

What did YOU think of tonight’s explosive last episode of #Outcast?? Give us ALL your reactions: //t.co/SNjhsm3bIg pic.twitter.com/TpT5wbvIy9 — Outcast (@OutcastSkybound) September 29, 2018

Ahead of the season two premiere of Outcast, Kirkman spoke with Collider about producer’s plans for the show, saying that is was “a little bit faster-paced.”

“The characters have been built and the world has been established. There are not as many introductions to get to, although we are introducing some new character,” he continued. “More than anything, I think we established the problem of demonic possession, in the first season, and what’s going on in West Virginia.”

“In season two, we get deeper into just how widespread the threat is, how entrenched within the community it is, and just how many people are involved, which hopefully will be somewhat of a shock,” Kirkman added.

Regarding the “scares” for the second season, Kirkman said that he was hopeful they would be stepped up.

“Part of the intent was to do a show that was actually scarier. As much as I love The Walking Dead, I feel like it’s more of a survival show. It’s more of an adventure thing,” he said. “There are some great intense moments in season one, and I think we’ve got more of the same coming in season two, and possibly a little bit more.”

Outcast showrunner Chris Black then chimed in and explained that it’s harder for someone like Kirkman who was “there for the genesis of the stories” but then got stuck getting “wrapped up in the frustrations of producing a TV show.”

‘So, it’s refreshing when people see it, for the first time, and they go, ‘Wow, that was scary!,’ ’cause I forgot that it was supposed to be scary,” he added. “We certainly hope so, but it’s up to [the audience] to let us know if we succeeded.”

While Outcast may be over, The Walking Dead returns for its ninth season on Sunday, Oct. 7.