‘The Voice’ Season 29 Adds Comedian in Special Role

The Voice is keeping things fresh. Ahead of tonight’s Season 29 premiere, a popular comedian has been named in a new role as the show’s special commentator.

Kelly Clarkson, John Legend, and Adam Levine return as mentors in the reality singing competition series. The show is hosted by former MTV staple, Carson Daly.

Videos by PopCulture.com

Druski’s role was announced in a press release for The Voice: Battle of Champions. The show premieres on Monday, Feb. 23 at 9 p.m. ET/PT on NBC and streams next day on Peacock as this season forms the only panel in the show’s history comprised entirely of winners from past seasons..

Druski joins the four-time Emmy Award-winning show as the inaugural commentator. The press release notes that he is “drawing from his love of music to offer unique takes on the coaches’ strategy as they vie for the win. This includes tracking the “Triple Turn Competition” and “Super Steal” among the coaches. Taking inspiration from sideline reporting greats, Druksi’s signature style invokes both humor and heart. A string of NBA superstars will also join him throughout the competition. ”

The Atlanta native gained recognition across social media platforms with his “Coulda Been Records” sketches he shared to both YouTube and Instagram Lives. He would go onto collaborate with notables such as Drake, Kevin Hart, Timothee Chalamet, Justin Bieber, J. Cole, Snoop Dogg and more.

Since then, he has self-produced hit shows, including Could Been Love, which is now in its second season, and Coulda Been House. He also created his first-ever comedy and music festival “Coulda Fest,” and completed a national headlining comedy tour.

Druski has been crowned by Complex as the No. 1 “Funniest Person on the Internet Right Now” for two consecutive years and named to Forbes’ prestigious 30 Under 30 List and Top Creators List. He was also highlighted onThe Hollywood Reporter’s Creator A-list and recognized by Rolling Stone on its annual Most Influential Creators list.

He hit a roadblock when he was named in an alleged assault at an event held by disgraced hip hop mogul Sean “Diddy” Combs, along with NFL staple Odell Beckham Jr. He vehemently denied any involvement and provided evidence to support his denial. The lawsuit has since been dropped after the accuser lost her lawyer.