Jason Derulo Just Joined 'The Voice' as a Coach

Jason Derulo has joined The Voice Australia as a coach for its next season. According to Inside 7, the "Savage Love" singer will join Jessica Mauboy, Rita Ora, and Guy Sebastian on the coach's panel when the new season of the show premieres later this year. Derulo replaces Keith Urban, who previously coached on the show before leaving and then returning for the past two seasons and exiting once again.

"I've always loved The Voice and Australia happens to be one of my favourite places in the world. I can't wait to hear all the amazing talent down under," Derulo exclaimed in a statement on the news." Seven's Chief Content Officer, Entertainment Programming, Angus Ross, added, "The Voice is one of the biggest entertainment brands globally and in Australia, and we are very excited to welcome one of the biggest stars in the world into the Seven family and to The Voice Australia. Jason is a sensational addition to our line-up of superstar coaches Jess, Rita and Guy and we can't wait to see who they turn their iconic red chairs for this season."

Notably, as Urban exits the Down Under version of The Voice, stateside his fellow country singer Blake Shelton is leaving the U.S version, after 23 seasons. Back in October, he revealed his plans to leave the show, writing in an Instagram post, "It's been a hell of a ride over these 12 years of chair turns and I want to thank everyone at The Voice from NBC, every producer, the writers, musicians, crew and catering people, you are the best. It takes a lot of work, passion, and adult beverages (Ha!) to pull off a live show twice a week."

He continued, "I have to give a huge shoutout to the singers-the 'voices,' who come on this stage season after season and amaze us with their talent and a special thanks to those who chose me to be their coach. It's about y'all, the fans, who watch and support these artists, us coaches and everyone at The Voice who are chasing their dreams. It would not happen without you!" As for Levine, he exited The Voice in 2019, after 16 seasons. Both men were part of the show's debut back in 2011.

More recently, Shelton opened up and revealed one of the main reasons why he chose to exit The Voice after being a coach for 23 seasons. During an appearance on the Today show, Shelton explained that it was the Covid-19 pandemic that first sparked his motivation for moving on. "I think I was close to calling it a day right when COVID hit," the singer-turned-competition judge stated. "And then, because of COVID, I didn't want to walk away from the show and leave everybody in a bind. I mean, this show changed my life. I'll stay here until the world kind of gets back to normal again."