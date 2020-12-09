Kelly Clarkson and Brett Eldredge brought some holiday cheer to The Voice on Tuesday night, taking the stage to perform their new duet, "Under the Mistletoe." Clarkson, wearing a long red dress, began the song at a microphone stand as Eldredge lounged near her on a red tufted couch wearing a white jacket and black pants.

The country crooner joined her during the chorus of the upbeat throwback song, which reads, "Push my pride aside / When I close my eyes / It's just you and I / Magic fills the air / Standing over there / Santa hear my prayer / Here under the mistletoe / All I want / Is under the mistletoe." Clarkson and Eldredge released "Under the Mistletoe" in October, one of two holiday songs Clarkson released this season. She also shared a cover of Vince Vance & the Valiants' "All I Want for Christmas Is You," which she has been singing since she was young.

Clarkson and Eldredge recently performed their duet, which Clarkson wrote with Aben Eubanks, for the annual Christmas in Rockefeller Center show and will collaborate again on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon on Friday, Dec. 11.

"I love writing new Christmas songs that have a classic, throwback vibe," Clarkson previously said of "Underneath the Mistletoe" in a statement, via ABC Radio. "Brett is such an amazing singer and I was so impressed by his classic sound on his Christmas record, so it was a perfect match for picking a duet partner for ‘Under the Mistletoe.'"

Eldredge added that he was "blown away by the soul and joy" of the song. "I couldn’t wait to go in and sing it, and once I heard our voices together, I knew we landed something very special," he said.

The song has a similar sound to Clarkson's 2013 holiday album Wrapped in Red, and Eldredge again played the part of the country crooner on his own Christmas project, 2016's Glow.

Clarkson told Willie Geist on Sunday Sitdown with Willie Geist in September that she released holiday music this year as a way to tide fans over until her next album arrives.

"I have a couple Christmas songs dropping that are very random," she said. "Fans have been asking like, ‘Can you just drop anything? Everyone is sad. Everyone is feeling it. The world has gone to crap, like can you just release something?'"

"So just give them something a little bit here and there," she continued. "That’s the cool thing about being in the artistic world, you get to maybe bring a little bit of sunshine or distraction or hope in a time where you need it most."