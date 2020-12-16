'The Voice' Finale: Nelly and Florida Georgia Line's Performance Has Viewers Going Wild

The Voice finale started off with a little bit of a bang thanks to a rousing performance from Nelly and Florida Georgia Line. Nelly and Florida Georgia Line's Tyler Hubbard, performed their latest collaboration, "Lil Bit" (the other member of Florida Georgia Line, Brian Kelley, was not present for the performance as he is moving into a new home, which would have complicated COVID-19 restrictions). And while fans were focused on the events in The Voice finale, they couldn't help but take to Twitter to share their excitement over the energetic opening number.

Nelly previously collaborated with Florida Georgia Line for the song, "Cruise." Their latest collaboration, "Lil Bit," will be included on Nelly's upcoming, country-inspired EP Heartland. The rapper said about the song ahead of its release, per Music Mayhem Magazine, “Music brings all types of people together, and this is a dope track that merges my hip-hop style with Florida Georgia Line’s country style once again." The Voice finale also included performances from Dan + Shay, Jason Derulo, and Lewis Capaldi.

Even though the focus of the finale is on crowning a winner, fans were completely enamored by Nelly and Hubbard's performance of "Lil Bit." Check out what some of those Voice viewers had to say about their rendition of the track.