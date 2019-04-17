‘The Voice’: Adam Levine’s New Mohawk Divides Fans

The Voice judge Adam Levine recently unveiled a new mohawk hairstyle, and it is dividing the singer’s fans.
Levine went public with the new look on this week’s episode of The Voice, with the show’s Twitter account sharing a photo beforehand.
Fans immediately started commenting on the Maroon 5 vocalist’s hair, with one person saying that he looked, “So hot!”
“Adam I like your new look,” another fan commented, while someone else said, “daddy lookin like a snack.”
Not everyone loved the new hairstyle though, as one viewer tweeted, “Whoa, what’s with the hairdo? Mohawks are so over….if your daughters were older they would be mortified!! You look ridiculous!”
“My only question is why did Adam Levine get that hair cut? Was it because one of the contestants had a hair cut like that? Grow up, Adam. You are a father now. Not just a singer,” another person commented. “My husband actually liked it. Me NO.”
“I love Adam he’s pretty cute but this is not my favorite look,” one other fan commented, with one Twitter user defending Levine by tweeting back, “If he likes it, and his wife does that’s what really matters.”
@NBCTheVoice who ever Styled @adamlevine @blakeshelton @johnlegend @kelly_clarkson for the past 2 shows fantastic job guys and girls hair and makeup
Notably, Levine actually debuted the look earlier this month while playing basketball at the Staples Center in L.A. while sporting a Lakers jersey to celebrate his birthday.
“Perfectly appropriate cap to a truly bizarre day in Laker Land? Adam Levine celebrating his 40th birthday with an 11 p.m. pickup game on the Staples Center court,” ESPN journalist Dave McMenamin wrote in the caption of a tweet where he also shared video of the event.
At this time, there is no word on if Levine plans to keep the new look long term, but fans will find out as the rest of the current season of The Voice continues to roll out new episodes.