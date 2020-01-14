‘The View’: Abby Huntsman Speaks out Amid Exit, Leaves Door Open to Returning

Abby Huntsman announced on Monday that she is leaving The View after a year and a half as a co-host on the talk show, choosing to exit to help run her father, Jon Huntsman Jr.’s, campaign for governor in Utah. While sharing the news on Monday’s episode of the show, she didn’t rule out the possibility of a return after the race ends, leaving the door open for a potential return down the line.

Huntsman was asked by co-host Joy Behar if she would return after the race is over, to which she did not give a straight answer but later said, “You never know.”

“I told my dad, ‘If The View taught me anything, it taught me how to fight,’” she said. “So whoever’s running against my dad, you better be worried!”

Jon Huntsman Jr. was the sixteenth governor of Utah, serving from 2005 to 2009. He then worked as the U.S. Ambassador to China and accepted a position as the U.S. Ambassador to Russia in 2017. He is now one of five GOP candidates running for governor of Utah.

Abby Huntsman joined The View at the beginning of Season 22 in September 2018.

“Family has always been my number one priority, and is where I need to be focused at this time,” the 33-year-old said in a statement on Monday, via PEOPLE. “We are incredibly close and are there to support and help each other when it matters. It’s not often there is a political campaign that involves someone you love and believe in, but this is one of them.

“I’m so thankful for this opportunity and for ABC believing in me,” she continued. “It was always a dream to sit at The View table. I have the deepest gratitude for all of my co-hosts and the team at The View who don’t get enough credit for what they do every day — I’ve learned so much from each of them and this will always be a special place to me.”

After Monday’s episode, Huntsman used Instagram to reflect on her exit, sharing a photo of herself on the show and writing, “So thankful for my seat at this table. A dream come true. Utah here we come! #familyfirst.”

