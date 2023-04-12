'The View': Why ABC Isn't Airing New Episodes This Week and When It Will Return

Viewers tuning in for their daily episode of The View have been left empty-handed this week. The long-running ABC talk show, which brings Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Sara Haines, Joy Behar, Ana Navarro, and Alyssa Farah Griffin to the Hot Topics table, hasn't premiered a new live episode since Thursday, April 6, leading many left to wonder why new episodes of The View has been absent from the ABC schedule.

During the April 6 broadcast, Goldberg notably shifted from her typical end-of-episode sendoff, which normally sees her telling the in-studio audience and those watching from home, "We'll see you tomorrow." However, at the end of the broadcast, Goldberg told fans, "Listen, we are so glad that you still watch us, and we are still glad that people. We want everybody to have a great day, take a little time to enjoy the view, and, we'll see you soon."

Thankfully, it seems that The View's absence isn't anything to worry about. Entertainment Weekly reported Tuesday that the show is currently on a pre-planned hiatus, with a source telling the outlet that the show's annual spring break typically occurs around the same time every year. The current 2023 spring break was scheduled to begin Friday, April 7, with the co-hosts set to remain off the air for the remainder of the week, during which reruns are set to air on Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday. The View will then return with new episodes beginning the week of April 17.

A staple of ABC's daytime programming block since its debut on August 11, 1997, The View is a daily talk show that features a multi-generational panel of women who discuss the day's "Hot Topics." The show was created by the late Barbara Walters, who was a member of the original panel that also included Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, Debbie Matenopoulos, and Behar. The current panel consists of Goldberg, who serves as moderator, as well as Hostin, Haines, and Behar, all of whom are longtime View personalities. Navarro, a long-time contributor for the ABC talk show, and Griffin, a former President Donald Trump's staffer, joined The View as permanent co-hosts in Season 26 after signing a multi-year deal over the summer.

Throughout its 26-season run, The View has won 31 Daytime Emmy Awards, including Outstanding Talk Show, Outstanding Informative Talk Show, and Outstanding Talk Show Host. In 2021, the series became the most-watched daytime talk show across both network and syndication, a title it held in 2022, per Variety.