'The View' Host Whoopi Goldberg Looks Back at When Her Political Opinions Went Too Far

Almost every star goes through a career rough patch, including Whoopi Goldberg. In a new interview with Drew Barrymore, The View co-host said there was one time she let her political opinions get the best of her and she almost lost her career. Thanks to Barbara Walters, Goldberg's career got a second life, and she has been on The View since 2007.

In 2004, Goldberg began losing jobs after her comments about President George W. Bush at a Democratic fundraiser in New York made headlines. Goldberg made a sexual reference with Bush's last name, leading to her losing a job as Slim-Fast spokesperson, NBC News reported at the time. "Listen, I got very, very lucky because I got into some trouble where I pissed off a politician and then I lost everything really," Goldberg told Barrymore in the new episode of The Drew Barrymore Show's "The Art of the Interview" series. "I lost my ability to make a living, I lost any kind of things that I had going on that would bring money in, so I didn't work for five years."

Thanks to Walters though, Goldberg got another shot. The legendary journalist and The View creator asked Goldberg if she would consider joining the daytime talk show. Goldberg immediately jumped at the opportunity. "Because I had gone through all of my savings," Goldberg said, via E! News. "You know taking care of your family, everything is sitting on you. And so, I went through everything and she gave me a job which has lasted ten years now and I'm really grateful for."

In 2007, Walters picked Goldberg as the new moderator to replace Rosie O'Donnell and she has held the role ever since. She will be back on the show when it returns for Season 24, alongside Sunny Hostin, Meghan McCain, and Joy Behar, on Tuesday, Sept. 8. Sara Haines is also returning after a two-year absence to fill the slot left vacant since Abby Huntsman left earlier this year.

As for Barrymore, her interview with Goldberg is the latest digital episode before The Drew Barrymore Show finally premieres. The series, produced by CBS Television Distribution, will begin on Sept. 14. Barrymore has also shared interviews with Andy Cohen, Gayle King, and Spongebob Squarepants stars Tom Kenney and Bill Fagerbakke. Barrymore told Goldberg that they share something in common as two movie A-listers who became daytime talk show hosts. "Maybe it was the perfect fit for both of us," she said.