'The View': Whoopi Goldberg Has Some Strong Words for Oscars Haters

Whoopi Goldberg shared a surprisingly impassioned defense for the Oscars during Monday morning's episode of The View. While many dismiss the awards as merely famous people patting themselves on the back, Goldberg noted that it is a celebration of the "artistry" that goes into making movies. Goldberg is an Oscar winner herself, thanks to her supporting role in the 1990 hit Ghost.

"I just want to point out that the Oscars is a celebration of artistry celebrating artistry," Goldberg told viewers, via The Decider. "It's not actors patting themselves on the back, it's the art. Not everybody can do what actors do or what people who write music for movies or people who make the costumes. It's an art form."

Although the Oscars "don't always get it right," Goldberg noted that they are "heading in the right direction." She pointed to the emotional moments during Sunday night's show, particularly from acting winners Brendan Fraser, Jamie Lee Curtis, Michelle Yeoh, and Ke Huy Quan. Yeoh, Curtis, and Quan all starred in the Best Picture winner, Everything Everywhere All at Once.

"So the next time you hear somebody say, 'Oh, it's just a lot of rich people celebrating,' remember what you saw last night," Goldberg continued. "It wasn't a lot of rich people celebrating. It was a lot of actors who got to the pinnacle of where we feel we can go. That is a great thing."