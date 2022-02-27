‘The View’ Sees Positive Change After Whoopi Goldberg’s Return From Suspension

Whoopi Goldberg is reportedly sitting in a pretty good place following her return to The View. According to a report from the New York Post, the daytime TV show saw a significant spike in ratings after she returned from her suspension –– which allegedly was enough to put her in good spirits.

“She’s strutting around the place,” the source told the outlet. “She’s peacocking.” The source continued: “Whoopi is untouchable. She’s the queen bee.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

During her brief hiatus, “the ratings dropped to the lowest in total viewers and key demos of the season,” an insider said. “At the end of the day, TV is a business. The only thing that really matters is ratings.”

“It turns out that getting kicked off the show was the best thing that happened to her,” they continued. “Now she is more powerful than ever and has the receipts to prove it.”

Goldberg found herself in hot water after making some controversial comments on the Holocaust during an episode of the show. The Academy Award winner heatedly said at the table that the Holocaust “wasn’t about race” but rather “about man’s inhumanity to man…These are two white groups of people.” She later apologized online and on the show after facing backlash for her statements. “I tweeted about it last night but I kind of want you to hear it from me directly,” she said. “I feel a responsibility. My words upset so many people, which was never my intention. I understand why. The information I got was really helpful.”

“I said the Holocaust wasn’t about race and was instead about man’s inhumanity to man. It is indeed about race because Hitler and the Nazis considered Jews to be the inferior race,” she said before adding, “Words matter and mine are no exception. I regret my comments and I stand corrected.”

Despite her multiple apologies, ABC News President Kim Goodwin decided to place Goldberg on a two-week suspension. “Effective immediately, I am suspending Whoopi Goldberg for two weeks for her wrong and hurtful comments,” Goodwin said in a statement. “While Whoopi has apologized, I’ve asked her to take time to reflect and learn about the impact of her comments. The entire ABC News organization stands in solidarity with our Jewish colleagues, friends, family and communities.”

Goldberg was reportedly hurt by the decision and even contemplated quitting at one point. “Her ego has been hurt and she’s telling people she’s going to quit,” one source said, according to The Blast. “Suspension from The View is like getting suspended from Bravo. The bar is very low.”

“She feels ABC executives mishandled this,” the source claimed. “She followed their playbook. She went on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert and then apologized again on The View the next day.”