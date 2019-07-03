‘The View’ Producers Break Silence Over Meghan McCain’s Rumored Exit

After reports surfaced that Meghan McCain was considering exiting The View after just two seasons, producers for the ABC talk show are breaking their silence. In a statement to the New York Daily News, they claimed that currently nobody is expected to leave the series anytime soon, and all co-hosts are anticipated to return for Season 23.

“The co-hosts and The View have had an incredible season and we expect them all back for an epic year ahead,” a spokeswoman told the outlet.

Videos by PopCulture.com

The statement came after The Daily Beast reported Wednesday that McCain was considering leaving the talk show as she was “feeling like a caged animal.” According to the outlet, the daughter of the late Arizona Senator John McCain was “seriously considering” not accepting ABC’s offer to return for The View’s 23rd season, which is set to air in September.

A source claimed that the 34-year-old was “so exhausted and defeated,” due in large part to her continued negative coverage in the press.

“It’s getting to the point where it’s not worth the emotional toll every week,” the source alleged. “If she doesn’t stay at The View, she will find other work.”

Speaking on the rumors and the frequent attacks on McCain, The View‘s senior executive producer Hilary Estey McLoughlin said she believes that despite the drama, McCain will choose to return to the alphabet network talk show.

“We don’t want people to attack Meghan. We’re happy to have Meghan there. I think she does want to be there. I think she wants to be on the show. She realizes it’s a very good platform for her and we love having her there. I feel like she will come back,” she said.

“What happens with Meghan is that because she’s so passionate about what she’s talking about, and she feels very strongly that she’s carrying this mantle for the conservative perspective, and what she wants to talk about is so important to her, I think that’s the part that’s the most draining for her,” McLoughlin added.

Although McCain herself has not commented on the rumors, the suggestion that her spot may be vacant come the September Season 23 premiere has fans online choosing their sides, with many showing her sympathy while others continue to call for her exit.

The former Fox News contributor had joined The View in 2017 during its 21st season, taking over the spot left empty following former co-host Jedediah Bila’s exit. During her brief run on the series, she has found herself at the center of a number of heated debates, which oftentimes earn her backlash online.

The View is set to return to ABC with its 23rd season in September.