‘The View’ Pays Respects to Late Staffer Lauren Brennan Anglero in Heartbreaking Segment

During the Thursday, Oct. 21 episode of ABC’s The View, co-hosts Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Meghan McCain, and Sunny Hostin held a somber moment of remembrance for their former staffer, Lauren Brennan Anglero. Anglero passed away on Monday, Oct. 21 just months after being diagnosed with ovarian cancer, leaving behind her husband, Jerry, and their twins Aubrey and Mason, who were born prematurely.

“We have a tough goodbye to say,” Goldberg began before Behar took over.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“We want to mention the passing of a former staff member, Lauren Brennan Anglero, who worked here for many years. This is a very sad story – she lost her battle with ovarian cancer earlier this week. She worked at ABC for 16 years, and her first job was at The View. She was only 39 years old,” she said.

“She leaves behind her husband, Jerry, and two lovely twins. Our hearts go out to her family. It’s a very, very, sad story. A 39-year-old girl. And it was a short illness, and she just passed away,” Behar informed the audience, adding that “she was Barbara’s [Walters] assistant for awhile.”

Although Huntsman did not personally know Anglero, she said that she had only ever heard positive things about her.

“I didn’t know her, but everyone I’ve talked to said she had the most contagious laugh. When she walked in a room, you knew she was there,” she said. “Our love to her family.”

Goldberg went on to use the moment as a reminder to “make sure that you get yourself checked. If you’re walking around today, make sure you check yourself. Make sure you’re doing fine.”

Anglero was also honored during the broadcast of Nightline on Wednesday night, where Juju Chang revealed that not only had she worked on The View, but also “at almost every show at the network, saying yes to every challenge thrown her way.”

“She would tell silly jokes and inject a smile into any situation,’” one of Anglero’s 2020 colleagues recalled, with another stating “her laughter could make any situation lighter and brighter., but most of all, she was a true friend in every sense of the word.”

Following her passing, both a GoFundMe page and a Facebook fundraiser have been created to raise money for Jerry and their twins, who Chang said are now two and “a gift Lauren left for the world.”