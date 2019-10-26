‘The View’ Host Meghan McCain Sparks Speculation of Exit Amid Recent Absence on Show

The View co-host Meghan McCain has sparked some speculation about a possible exit from the series, amid her recent absence from the show. Cheat Sheet reports that after some minorly controversial moments over the past several weeks — including snapping at panel leader Whoopi Goldberg and getting very short-tempered with audience members — many viewers have been wondering if McCain either quit or was fired.

However, earlier this week, Goldberg announced that McCain was not present due to taking some time off. “So, Meghan is on vacation. She will be back on Wednesday,” Goldberg stated, and McCain did, in fact, return a few days later.

McCain’s return to the show was not without its controversy, as Wednesday’s episode featured RuPaul’s Drag Race queens Nina West and Monét X Change stopping by to celebrate McCain’s 35th birthday to make her “an official Ru girl.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by The View (@theviewabc) on Oct 23, 2019 at 1:49pm PDT

This has not gone over well with many social media users, as some have pointed out that McCain’s husband, Ben Domenech, has been frequently been associated with anti-LGBTQ sentiments on his political news website, The Federalist.

Some pieces Meghan McCain’s husband has signed off on in his position as the publisher of a far right website: https://t.co/vcNXSmTMHQ pic.twitter.com/Zd6KHcPiMm — Steve Morris (@stevemorris__) October 23, 2019

“Yes it is relevant that Meghan McCain’s husband is a transphobe,” one person tweeted. “If the idea is that she’s changing conservatives’ minds about LGBTQ people, she hasn’t even accomplished this task in her own home and clearly tolerates this.”

“If your husband runs a website that puts out dozens of transphobic articles a week which encourage violence against our community, yes it’s black and white,” someone else, in response to comments about the situation. “Fame shouldn’t change that.”

I really can’t wrap my head around Nina and Monet licking Meghan McCain’s boots.. like what is it for? she’s the token annoying bitch on a daytime talkshow.. she is literally there to look stupid and mean. and she’s good at it. did The View pay them a lot for this stunt? Idgi pic.twitter.com/Lu611ilnak — 🍯💀 (@hunnyyed) October 25, 2019

In response to the controversy, McCain took to Twitter herself to declare, “I believe allies should be out and present on BOTH sides of the aisle and that is the only real way to change hearts and minds in this country. I will continue to be an #LGBTQ+ advocate for whomever will have me.”

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET.

