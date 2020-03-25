‘The View’: Meghan McCain Reveals Whoopi Goldberg Predicted Her Pregnancy

Meghan McCain is convinced that her The View co-host Whoopi Goldberg has “psychic abilities” after she seemingly predicted the timing of her pregnancy more than a year ago. Returning to the ABC morning talk show on Wednesday after announcing that she and her husband Ben Domenech are expecting, McCain recalled the eerie conversation she had with Goldberg, during which she accurately depicted a number of details about her current pregnancy.

“Whoopi said this to me. Whoopi told me a year ago that I was going to have a child. She told me the gender, and you were 100 percent right, and this doesn’t help my feeling that you have psychic abilities that I’ve always thought you’ve had,” McCain revealed. “I told my mother, I was like, ‘Whoopi was right about everything, including the timing.’”

“Thank you to everyone for all the kind words and wishes.”@MeghanMcCain joins us for the first time since announcing she’s pregnant and says she and her husband Ben “are just completely overwhelmed with all the kindness.” ❤️ https://t.co/zYMKNXBXp9 pic.twitter.com/szeiKGesBt — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2020

The revelation left co-hosts Sunny Hostin and Sara Haines, who is currently acting as a guest co-host, in awe, with Hostin quipping that Goldberg must have a “third eye.”

Goldberg, who had congratulated McCain at the very top of the show, went on to express her excitement for her co-host.

“Fortunately it’s working out,” she said. “I’m very pleased. I’m pleased anytime people are celebrating the possibility of a birth. I think it’s a good thing.”

After announcing in July of 2019 that she had suffered a devastating miscarriage, McCain announced on Sunday that she is pregnant.

“My husband Ben and I have been blessed to find out I’m pregnant,” McCain wrote. “Although this isn’t how I expected to announce my pregnancy, both we and our families are excited to share the news with your all. I consulted with my doctors and they advised me that for the safety of our baby and myself, I should be extra vigilant about limiting the amount of people we come in contact with.”

The soon-to-be mom went on to reveal that out of an abundance of caution, she would no longer be appearing on The View live from the studio, but would rather be calling in from home as she quarantines to protect herself and her baby amid the coronavirus pandemic.

“Starting immediately, I’ll be joining the millions of Americans who are self-isolating as a precaution to prevent the spread of COVID-19,” she revealed. “As a result, I will be appearing on The View from home via satellite.”