‘The View’: Meghan McCain Reportedly Throws Another Tantrum In Front of Audience, Was ‘Ready to Walk’ From Show

The ongoing drama between The View and co-host Meghan McCain has taken another turn today. The latest kerfuffle started when McCain had another on-air argument with co-host Whoopi Goldberg. Things reportedly got worse during a commercial break, so much so that a source close to the production told The Daily Mail that McCain “looked like she was ready to walk off the set.”

The whole thing started when Goldberg was praising Senator Mitt Romney as the lone Republican who voted to convict President Donald Trump in his impeachment trial this week. Goldberg compared Romney to the late Senator John McCain, another noted Trump critic who was also Meghan’s father.

Videos by PopCulture.com

McCain didn’t appreciate the comparison and snapped back that Romney was “nothing like my dad,” to which Goldberg snapped back, “You’re half my age! So hear what I know,” she fired back.

“That’s very dismissive,” McCain replied. “I don’t understand what my age has to do with my political perspective right now. I just don’t think it’s very nice.”

Once the show cut to commercial, the source said that McCain had a heated conversation with a producer and that there was “definite tension on the set.”

“Meghan seemed like she was reaching a breaking point during the confrontation with the producer,” they continued, adding that afterward McCain “barely interacted with the other hosts. It seemed like Meghan felt she was being attacked. I don’t think she’s going to last much longer.”

While there’s no actual indication that McCain is actually planning on exiting the daytime talk show, last week she did reveal the one thing that would prompt her to leave, which was (interestingly enough) Goldberg herself.

“If she leaves, I go,” she told Andy Cohen on Watch What Happens Live. “Like, Whoopi is the anchor of the show and my life there and she always picks us up when we’re down. But if she jumps, I jump. Whoopi, I adore her and I need her as the moderator.”

McCain first joined the ABC series as co-host back in 2017 and has long stood out as one of its sole conservative voices, along with Abby Huntsman, who recently left the hosting gig to help her father’s gubernatorial campaign. Though McCain and Huntsman share similar political philosophies, they ended up having issues of their own, both on-camera and off.