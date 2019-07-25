‘The View’: Meghan McCain and Joy Behar Clash Yet Again, This Time Over Al Franken ‘Me Too’ Allegations

Meghan McCain and Joy Behar are at it again. The two hosts of ABC’s daytime talk show, The View went head-to-head after sharing their opposing views on the Al Franken “Me Too” allegations in a heated debate.

“I’ve said it before that I thought he needed due process,” Behar said. “He just left. The guy was just forced to resign.”

Franken resigned in 2017 after he was accused of inappropriately touching eight women, one of those being Leeann Tweeden, a morning news anchor on KABC radio in Los Angeles. The on-air personality alleged that the 68-year-old groped and forcibly kissed her during a USO tour back in 2006, before taking his position as Senator.

A recent story was published by The New Yorker where Franken admitted that he “absolutely” regrets giving into the pressure by the Democratic party to resign before a Senate Ethics Committee could investigate.

“It doesn’t mean that I’m saying she’s lying,” Behar continued. “But there are some holes in her story which should have come out.”

However, McCain — who is friends with Tweeden — has a different view on the matter.

“The problem with [Franken] staying in office is, imagine him questioning Brett Kavanaugh,” she said. “It would be very uncomfortable for Democrats if Al Franken was sitting there questioning Brett Kavanaugh. I don’t think that #MeToo and sexual assault should be about which party you vote in the general election.”

McCain felt that the outlet’s piece focused mainly on her friend’s allegations instead of the other seven women and their stories. Behar then had a rebuttal with a comparison to Joe Biden, who has also been accused of touching women inappropriately.

“According to [Franken], those allegations were part of his personality, the way Biden has been able to get out of those accusations,” she said. ” This is the same thing that Biden says, and you’re okay with that.”

McCain counter-argued that by saying, “But I wouldn’t compare his allegations to Biden’s. No woman that I’m aware of has accused Joe Biden of … forcing himself kissing her. There are also no pictures of Joe Biden putting his hands on a woman’s breast, that I’m aware of.”

“She was wearing a flak jacket,” Behar then said — talking about the picture that was shared of Franken pretending to touch Tweeden’s breasts while she was asleep on a military aircraft during the USO tour. “The problem with that was she was sleeping and he admits that was wrong. He was nowhere near her actual breasts.”

Despite their disagreement, the whole panel came together and agreed that due process should have taken place.