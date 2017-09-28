‘The View’ Adds Meghan McCain as Conservative Co-Host

The View has announced its new conservative co-host.

Meghan McCain will join the ABC talk show following Jedediah Bila‘s recent departure.

The news comes just one week after McCain abruptly exited Fox News’ Outnumbered. According to EW, McCain will join Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Sara Haines, Paula Faris and Sunny Hostin on the panel sometime in early October.

The former Fox News contributor is the daughter of Senator John McCain and has drawn attention for her liberal stances on some social issues while also identifying as a Republican. She has previously worked for the Pivot network and was a contributor for MSNBC.

McCain has publicly spoken out against President Trump, especially in regards to his attacks against her father.

She will bring a conservative voice to the panel, which ABC has been in the process of finding since Elisabeth Hasselbeck’s departure in 2013.