‘The View’: Meghan McCain Promises Commentary on President Trump and Mueller Report

Meghan McCain did not join in on the Twitter discussion about the Mueller report summary on Sunday, promising to discuss it on The View instead.

Social media lit up on Sunday afternoon when U.S. Attorney General William Barr sent a letter summarizing Special Counsel Robert Mueller’s report on Russian interference in the 2016 election to lawmakers. The brief letter noted that, based on Mueller’s findings, the Department of Justice would not prosecute President Trump for collusion or obstruction of justice. Rather than typing out her feelings, McCain advised her fans to tune into The View on Monday.

“Hi Meghan I just wanted to ask u how do u feel that the report came back with no collusion, etc,” one person wrote. “What’s ur thoughts about that report? I’m just interested to know?”

“Catch me @TheView tomorrow morning, how ’bout that?” McCain replied with a cowboy emoji.

Of course, the topic did dominate The View on Monday morning, as the talk show tackled one of the biggest stories of our generation. As usual, Whoopi Goldberg kicked the segment off by introducing the main points, before allowing her co-workers to weigh in.

McCain sat placidly, not smiling at Goldberg’s quips or Joy Behar’s commentary. Former Fox News host Abby Huntsman was one of the first to give her take, saying that the report was a “big win for the president” and that it “vindicated his supporters,” but that she “didn’t like” his response on air.

MUELLER REPORT SAYS NO EVIDENCE OF COLLUSION: The co-hosts react to Attorney General William Barr’s letter to Congress on special counsel Robert Mueller’s report into the Kremlin’s interference in the 2016 presidential election. https://t.co/YXBAPPVA9R pic.twitter.com/YBeWDTLqI1 — The View (@TheView) March 25, 2019



The hosts went over Barr’s letter in detail, drawing attention to all the questions that remained. Huntsman suggested that president should call for “full transparency” if he wanted the issue to be put to rest, and Behar felt that he could still very likely be charged with obstruction of justice. Finally, McCain was the last to weigh in.

“Being an American is like being in a sensory deprivation tank,” she said. “Because I don’t know what’s going on. I have the media telling me he colluded… I’m exhausted and exacerbated by media coverage of this because it was hyped so much. I don’t have a horse in this race, in the sense that I actually came in here today and I was like ‘maybe the person sitting in this specific chair should be a Trumper.’ Because I don’t like him. And I think he has the mental and emotional capacity of King Joffrey in Game of Thrones, but that doesn’t make him a Russian spy.”

McCain did not address the question of obstruction of justice, though she did say that she believed the media’s reaction could “get him re-elected.” As the segment wound to a close, Goldberg pointed out that “this is just Monday,” and the rest of the report is still to come.



The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.