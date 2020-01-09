‘The View’ Ladies Reportedly Not Speaking to Meghan McCain

Meghan McCain is becoming an outcast among her The View co-hosts thanks to her controversial opinions and “rude and dismissive” attitude, according to a source who spoke to Page Six. Although McCain has a seat at the table and engages in oftentimes fiery discussions with her fellow co-hosts – Whoopi Goldberg, Sunny Hostin, Joy Behar, and Abby Huntsman – she reportedly has no contact with them off air.

“They aren’t speaking to each other. It’s been about a month. None of the ladies talk to Meghan now,” the source alleged, adding that Huntsman, the other conservative voice on the ABC talk show, has stopped speaking to McCain.

“Abby was the last woman standing. It’s bad. Meghan’s so rude,” the source alleged. “Abby tolerates Meghan, but she doesn’t genuinely like her. Their friendship has soured.”

Viewers got an up close look at that souring relationship during Tuesday’s broadcast, when a discussion on former national security adviser John Bolton’s statement that he is willing to testify in the impeachment proceedings led to a tense back-and-forth.

“I think he ultimately has a conscience,” Huntsman said. “He’s someone that I think would be speaking [about] what he thinks is right, not what politically he believes or doesn’t believe.”

“The idea that he went home and grew a conscience … Maybe I’ve been in politics too long,” McCain responded.

“Well, I’ve also been in politics. [It’s] my upbringing too, and a lot of people have been around politics or know politics, whether you have family or not…This show is about opinions,” Huntsman shot back.

The awkward and heated moments between not only McCain and Huntsman, but also McCain and the other co-hosts, has not gone unnoticed by fans and has even led to an increased call for The View to replace the co-host with either guest panelist Ana Navarro or former co-host Jedediah Bila.

In a Change.org petition created two years ago, which recently saw an uptick in popularity, viewers argue that McCain has brought “sourness and immaturity” to the talk show. The petition has surpassed its previous 5,000 signature goal and has since bumped the goal up to 10,000. Currently, nearly 8,000 people have signed it.

McCain, who has long been at the center of calls for her removal from the series, has not directly responded to the petition.

Meanwhile, The View co-hosts have previously shutdown rumors that there is any conflict between them, stating during a recent episode that they “fight like we’re family” and assuring viewers that “it’s all good.”