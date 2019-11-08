‘The View’: Joy Behar Roasts Donald Trump Jr. on Comment About Being ‘Son of a Rich Guy’ and Social Media Has Thoughts

During his appearance on The View, Donald Trump Jr. was asked who he would like to see win the Democratic presidential nomination while promoting his new book. The son of President Donald Trump made a remark about being the “son of a rich guy from New York,” which prompted a chuckle from The View co-host Joy Behar. This comment earned quite a number of responses on social media.

“Who do you hope runs against your dad?” Abby Huntsman, the former Fox News contributor, asked him.

“You know, honestly, it doesn’t matter that much to me,” Trump said. “I sort of believe that the American people – you know again, I understand with full disclosure, I’m the son of a rich guy from New York, but you know I spend a lot of time in Middle America…”

“Not that rich,” Behar said with a laugh.

“You’re right. Man of the people,” Trump continued. “But I do spend a lot of time in Middle America. I spend a lot of time there and honestly, people are happy. They see the results. They see wages going up. You have no idea how many Democrats come up to me and say Don, I wish they’d let him do his job.”

Behar did not agree with this at all.

Behar’s comment about Trump’s father being “not that rich” earned responses both positive and negative responses.

Forbes estimates that President Trump’s net worth sits at $3.1 billion, as of September 2019.

On the same day as his son’s appearance on The View, a New York state judge ordered the president to pay $2 million in damages to several nonprofit groups in a settlement from a lawsuit accusing the Donald J. Trump Foundation of using funds for improper reasons. According to the New York Times, the president admitted to using the foundation to settle legal obligations linked to companies he owned and that the charity gave his campaign access to money raised at a January 2016 Iowa fundraiser.

Trump appeared on The View to promote his book Triggered: How the Left Thrives on Hate and Wants to Silence Us. Despite the title of his book, he was not silenced on the show and used his time to defend his father in the face of a Congressional impeachment inquiry. The House of Representatives is looking into President Trump’s request to the Ukrainian president to investigate Hunter Biden, the son of former Vice President Joe Biden.

At one point, Meghan McCain, the daughter of the late Arizona Sen. John McCain, asked Trump about the political rhetoric both he and his father use.

“A lot of people miss the soul of this country. You and your father have hurt a lot of people and put a lot of people through a lot of pain, including the Khan family who was a Gold Star family who I think should be respected because of the loss of your son,” McCain said, referring to the family of Capt. Humayun Khan, a Muslim American soldier killed in Iraq in 2004. “Does all this make you feel good?”

“I don’t think any of that makes me feel good, but I think we got into this because we wanted to do what’s right for America,” Trump replied. “My father has been working tirelessly to bring back the American dream to those who have watched politicians with no business experience send that American dream abroad to countries that hate our guts. He has brought jobs back. He has created unprecedented levels of unemployment numbers for African-Americans for Hispanic Americans.”

