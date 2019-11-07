‘The View’ Hosts Melt Down After Donald Trump Jr.’s Visit Draws Large Crowd of Boos

A vividly uncomfortable scene is being portrayed of The View‘s milestone 5,000th episode Thursday morning, which featured guests Donald Trump Jr. and his girlfriend, former Fox News host Kimberly Guilfoyle. The Hollywood Reporter, which attended the show as a member of the audience, reports that many audience members took to booing Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, despite booing being a no-no on set of the morning show.

“The booing is f—ing us up,” co-host Whoopi Goldberg told the audience during a commercial break. “It’s messing with everyone’s mic. You can grimace and all that. All we hear is booing.”

Goldberg, 63, was attempting to restore a civil scene after a tumultuous first interview segment with Trump Jr. and Guilfoyle, during which the audience alternatively booed and cheered as Trump and Guilfoyle clashed with Goldberg, Joy Behar, Abby Huntsman, Sunny Hostin and Meghan McCain.

The audience is now loudly booing. Whoopi is now simmering the “children” down. This show has gone off the rails #TheView — Stephanie. (@qsteph) November 7, 2019

Lol at Whoppi Goldberg for scolding the audience and calling them “Children” for Booing Donald Trumpjr 😂 😂 😂 #TheView — Francesca Epps (@Chessie_K) November 7, 2019

Even after Goldberg’s warning went unheeded, a warm-up comedian tried again during a later commercial break. “No booing, no yelling out,” she said. “No booing, everybody.”

The interview started off combatively, with Huntsman challenging Trump about retweeting an article exposing the name of the Ukrainian whistleblower. When Trump responded that he was speaking as a “private citizen,” a woman in the audience responded, “You’re not a private citizen!”

The front rows of the audience were filled with members who appeared to be mostly supportive of President Donald Trump‘s son, THR reports, including a man who was wearing a Trump hat who asked, “Who killed Epstein?” during a commercial break at the end of the show.

During another break, one woman in the audience tried taking Goldberg to task for a comment she made over a decade ago about Roman Polanski, which Trump attempted to repurpose as an attack on Goldberg.

McCain, who has been vocal in her contempt for the Trump family despite being a Republican, reportedly appeared particularly uncomfortable with Trump and Guilfoyle’s presence, and did not make eye contact with them as they took the stage. She later reportedly thanked her co-hosts for how they handled the appearance.

At one point during the show, McCain turned to the man in the audience wearing the Trump hat and said, “If you can let me speak, I would appreciate it.”

Throughout the interview, both Goldberg and Behar asked Trump to lower his voice. “Stop yelling!” Goldberg said. “You didn’t have to yell that,” Behar agreed. “I can hear you.”

“I’m new here,” Trump responded. “Sorry.”

Later, when Goldberg told the audience that the Trump/Guilfoyle segment was ending, a man in the audience yelled, “Praise the lord!”

Photo credit: Lou Rocco / Contributor / Getty