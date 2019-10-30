‘The View’ Hosts Go at It Over Latest Donald Trump Impeachment Development

The ladies of The View were at it again! The co-hosts of the popular ABC morning talk show were up in arms during Tuesday’s new episode forcing Whoopi Goldberg to shut down a discussion about the latest on President Donald Trump’s impeachment proceedings, after Joy Behar and Meghan McCain‘s latest argument went off the rails.

Goldberg shut down the discussion, which saw the women speak about decotrated veteran Lt. Col. Alexander S. Vindman’s impeachment testimony about the President. Vindman claims he heard Trump ask Ukraine’s president to investigate the Bidens. The topic came up as the pen discussed Fox New’s Laura Ingraham questioning the veteran’s loyalty to America, as he was born in Ukraine.

While all of the panel defended Vindman, there were disagreements about whether all veterans and soldiers are immune to criticism, Too Fab first reported.

“They don’t question Trump’s loyalty, who doesn’t believe anything the CIA tells him or the FBI, but this guy who has a Purple Heart is getting questioned over President Bone Spurs,” Joy Behar said during the episode.

“I think there’s nothing more unpatriotic than accusing an American citizen, a veteran … accusing them of being a spy for this country,” Abby Huntsman added. Sunny Hostin also contributed, saying it was also unpatriotic to question someone because of their birthplace.

“I think any veteran, especially someone with a Purple Heart, deserves respect,” Meghan McCain said. “There is this trend in American politics where we are criticizing veterans. You should have a problem because you’re questioning people’s loyalty to America, who have fought and served. I don’t understand where we come into a place where we can question people who have sacrificed and served in war, right now, in the American dialogue. I think it sets a very very bizarre precedent.”

“Their loyalty to America should not be questioned and I’m not going to sit here and do it,” she continued, getting more fired up.

Behar agreed that Ingraham’s words were irresponsible, but disagree with McCain and Huntsman’s complete protection for veterans.

“Just because somebody served, does not ipso facto make them above reproach,” Behar said.

“For me and where I come from, it does,” McCain responded. “For me, yeah, you get a pass for a lot of reasons.”

“Automatically, really?” Behar asked, with a shocked look on her face.

“If you are putting your life on the line for freedom, yes,” replied Meghan. “Soldiers in this country and veterans and people who have lived and fought for freedom get a pass from me!”

At this point Goldberg went in to attempt to bring the conversation back to the topic, but McCain interrupted her too. After some back and forth between the two co-hosts, Goldberg went on a long comment about the show.

“It is The View,” Goldberg said. “You know what, let me tell you something about The View. This show has always had the ability to have different points of view, which we respect around the table. And when we talk to each other we also exhibit respect, so when I’m saying to you hold up because we’re not hearing each other. I’m not trying to cut you off, I’m trying to get you heard.”

After McCain continued to talk about the subject, Goldberg sent the show to commercial. When it returned the drama seemed to have dissipated.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.