‘The View’ Host Joy Behar Channels ‘Misery’ Villain Annie Wilkes With Anthony Scaramucci

Joy Behar gave viewers of The View something to scream about. During the Thursday Halloween episode of the ABC daytime talk show, Behar requested the help of “The Mooch” Anthony Scaramucci to step into the world of Stephen King’s 1987 novel Misery, which was adapted for the big screen in 1990 with Annie Wilkes.

The transformation was part of The View‘s Halloween episode, which opened with the co-hosts’ own King-inspired film. The more than three-minute-long clip opened with inspiration from King’s 1983 novel Christine, a story about a 1958 Plymouth Fury nicknamed Christine by its owner and possessed by supernatural forces. As Abby Huntsman gets into the vehicle, it only plays “Baby Shark.”

Videos by PopCulture.com

Meanwhile, Sunny Hostin gets attacked by Behar’s puppy Bernie in a scene reminiscent of Cujo, and as she runs down the hall to her co-hosts dressing room, she walks in on Behar re-enacting the iconic scene from Misery with Scaramucci.

“Is that The Mooch?!” Hostin asks.

“Joy, what are you doing? I’m on your side now!” Scaramucci pleads.

Desperate, both Hostin and Huntsman flea the room and run to Whopi Goldberg’s dressing room, only to find that their co-host with a stack of King’s books on her desk.

“Sounds like my little Halloween inspirations are taking effect,” Goldberg says. “I did try to get the Shawshank Redemption in here, but trying to move an entire prison is a b—.”

McCain makes her entrance into the clip by smashing a hole through the door with an axe, a reference to The Shining.

“Got it, we’re doing Stephen King,” she says. “Let’s start the show.”

The elaborate intro drew the applause of viewers, who took to social media with their praise.

“This is cinematic excellence,” one wrote.

“I am a BIG The View fan and a longtime BIGGER Stephen King fan. Love y’all! Love it! Love it! Loooove it!” a second tweeted.

“Y’all did that!!!!!!!! [Oh my God]!!!! Such Talent!!!!!! Happy Halloween!!!!” another commented.

The co-hosts ditched their film costumes in favor of other iconic characters when they stepped out onto the stage. Hostin channeled her inner Pennywise from It as Huntsman took on the ill-fated telekinetic prom queen Carrie, with Goldberg transforming into the undead Church the cat from Pet Sematary. Behar joined forces with McCain to transform into the Grady twins from The Shining.

The View airs weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.