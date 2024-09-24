Everything Coming to Max in October 2024

October is just around the corner, and Max is preparing for a season full of binge watching. After stocking everything from The Penguin to Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos throughout September, the streamer is getting ready to add dozens of new-to-Max movies, TV series, and HBO and Max originals in October 2024.

Headed to Max next month will be plenty of originals, including The Franchise, an HBO Original comedy series centered around the crew of an unloved franchise movie as they fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Originals like The Confidante, I Am Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, and Louder: The Soundtrack of Change are also set to debut, with other additions including Impractical Jokers Season 11, Magnolia Network's Roller Jam, and a new Seth Myers comedy special.

Max will also be celebrating Halloween in a big way. Not only will two recent big screen hits make their way to the streamer -and A24's MaXXXine, the final installment of Ti West's X trilogy, and M. Night Shyamalan's new film Trap – but the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel Salem's Lot will finally premiere. The film will skip theaters and head straight to Max on Oct. 3. Other spooky additions in October include the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Poltergeist, Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, several titles from The Conjuring Universe, Doctor Sleep, Misery, and It and It: Chapter Two, as well as 1990's Stephen King's It.

To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).