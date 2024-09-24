Everything Coming to Max in October 2024
'Salem's Lot' skips theaters and heads to Max in October along with 'MaXXXine,' 'Caddo Lake,' and 'The Franchise.'
October is just around the corner, and Max is preparing for a season full of binge watching. After stocking everything from The Penguin to Wise Guy David Chase and The Sopranos throughout September, the streamer is getting ready to add dozens of new-to-Max movies, TV series, and HBO and Max originals in October 2024.
Headed to Max next month will be plenty of originals, including The Franchise, an HBO Original comedy series centered around the crew of an unloved franchise movie as they fight for their place in a savage and unruly cinematic universe. Originals like The Confidante, I Am Not a Monster: The Lois Riess Murders, and Louder: The Soundtrack of Change are also set to debut, with other additions including Impractical Jokers Season 11, Magnolia Network's Roller Jam, and a new Seth Myers comedy special.
Max will also be celebrating Halloween in a big way. Not only will two recent big screen hits make their way to the streamer -and A24's MaXXXine, the final installment of Ti West's X trilogy, and M. Night Shyamalan's new film Trap – but the long-awaited adaptation of Stephen King's 1975 bestselling novel Salem's Lot will finally premiere. The film will skip theaters and head straight to Max on Oct. 3. Other spooky additions in October include the A Nightmare on Elm Street franchise, Poltergeist, Tim Burton's Corpse Bride, several titles from The Conjuring Universe, Doctor Sleep, Misery, and It and It: Chapter Two, as well as 1990's Stephen King's It.
To view all of the incoming titles, as well as the existing titles in the Max library, you will need a Max subscription. Max costs $16.99 a month ($169.99/year) for the ad-free version and $9.99 per month ($99.99/year) for the ad-supported tier. The "ultimate" ad-free version with 4K UHD resolution, 100 offline downloads and Dolby Atmos sound is available for $20.99 a month ($209.99/year).
Oct. 1 - Oct. 5
Oct. 1
21 Jump Street (2012)
22 Jump Street (2014)
A Day in the Country (1950)
A Nightmare on Elm Street (1984)
A Return to Salem's Lot (1987)
Absolutely Fabulous: The Movie (2016)
Altitude (2017)
Annabelle Comes Home (2019)
Annabelle: Creation (2017)
Barry Munday (2010)
Contraband: Seized at Sea, Season 1 (Discovery)
Contraband: Seized at the Border, Season 5 (Discovery)
Dawn of the Planet of the Apes (2014)
Dinner for Schmucks (2010)
Doctor Sleep (2019)
Dune (1984)
Edge of Darkness (2010)
Four Christmases (2008)
Freddy vs. Jason (2003)
Frost / Nixon (2008)
George Stevens: A Filmmaker's Journey (1984)
Godzilla vs. Biollante (1992)
Godzilla vs. King Ghidorah (1998)
Green Porno
Gremlins (1984)
Gremlins 2: The New Batch (1990)
I Was a Teenage Zombie (1987)
Interview with the Vampire (1994)
Invictus (2009)
It (2017)
It: Chapter Two (2019)
Kiss of the Spider Woman (1985)
Knife in the Water (1962)
Lawrence of Arabia (1962)
Major Barbara (1941)
Mecum Main Attractions: Monterey CA
Misery (1990)
Mississippi Masala (1992)
Monte Carlo (2011)
My Life as a Dog (1987)
Ondine (2010)
Open Your Eyes (1999)
Poltergeist (1982)
Practical Magic (1998)
Red Dawn (2012)
Return of the Scarlet Pimpernel (1937)
Rise of the Planet of the Apes (2011)
Scooby-Doo (2002)
Stephen King's It (1990)
The Conjuring (2013)
The Conjuring 2 (2016)
The Cranes are Flying (1960)
The Curse of La Llorona (2019)
The Death of Superman (2018)
The Huntsman: Winter's War (2016)
The Life and Times of Farmer Al (2024)
The Naked Kiss (1964)
The Return of Godzilla (1985)
The Rise of Catherine the Great (1934)
Tim Burton's Corpse Bride (2005)
Traffik (2018)
Tyler Perry's Madea's Tough Love (2015)
Walkabout (1971)
Water for Elephants (2011)
Oct. 2
Destinations of the Damned with Zak Bagans, Season 1 (Discovery)
Oct. 3
Expedition Bigfoot, Season 5 (Discovery)
Expedition X, Season 8 (Discovery)
Gremlins: The Wild Batch, Season 2 (Max Original)
Las Bravas F.C., Season 2 (Max Original)
Salem's Lot (2024) (Max Original)
Oct. 4
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 2-3 (Max Original)
Angel of Death (Szadź), Season 4 (Max Original)
HGTV Urban Oasis 2024 (HGTV)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: A Hairy Halloween (Discovery International)
Mini Beat Power Rockers: What a Monster (Discovery International)
Scariest House in America, Season 1 (HGTV)
Oct. 6 - Oct. 10
Oct. 6
Have I Got News for You (CNN)
The Franchise, Season 1 (HBO Original)
Oct. 7
House Hunters: Amazing Water Homes, Season 1 (HGTV)
Kids Baking Championship: Scary Good (Food Network)
La Mente del Poder, Season 1
Oct. 9
1000-lb Sisters, Season 6 (TLC)
Bargain Block New Orleans, Season 1 (HGTV)
Oct. 10
Caddo Lake (2024) (Max Original)
Expedition Unknown, Season 14 (Discovery)
Good Hair (2009)
Roller Jam (Max Original)
Oct. 11 - Oct. 15
Oct. 11
The Confidante (Une Amie Dévouée) (Max Original)
The Disappearance (Chyłka – Zaginięcie), Season 2-5 (Discovery International)
Tuesday (A24)
Oct. 13
Love & Marriage: Detroit, Season 2 (OWN)
Oct. 14
Barney's World, Season 1
Oct. 15
I Am Not A Monster: The Lois Riess Murders (HBO Original)
Oct. 16 - Oct. 20
Oct. 17
LOUDER: The Soundtrack of Change (Max Original)
Oct. 18
MaXXXine (A24)
Mecum Full Throttle: Indianapolis Fall Special 2024
My Lottery Dream Home, Season 16 (HGTV)
The Sancho Case (Caso Sancho) (Max Original)
Oct. 19
Bering Sea Gold, Season 18 (Discovery)
Vacation House Rules, Season 5 (HGTV)
Oct. 21 - Oct. 25
Oct. 21
Justice League: Crisis on Infinite Earths Part Three (2024)
Oct. 22
Residential Rage (ID)
Oct. 23
1000-lb Best Friends, Season 3 (TLC)
Breath of Fire (HBO Original)
Sin City Tow, Season 1 (Discovery)
Oct. 25
Trap (2024)
Oct. 26 - Oct. 31
Oct. 26
First-Time Buyer's Club, Season 2 (OWN)
Impractical Jokers, Season 11 (truTV)
Oct. 27
Chris Brown: A History of Violence (ID)
Somebody Somewhere, Season 3 (HBO Original)
Oct. 28
Paranormal Caught on Camera, Season 8 (Travel Channel)
People Magazine Investigates, Season 8 (ID)
Oct. 30
Skin Hunters (Max Original)
Supermarket Stakeout, Season 6 (Food Network)
Oct. 31
Dark Souls Among Us (aka Senales del Mas Alla), Season 1
