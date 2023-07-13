'The View': Geraldo Rivera Goes Scorched Earth on Fox News Following 'The Five' Firing

Geraldo Rivera made an appearance in The View this week, following his firing from The Five, and the journalist went absolutely scorched earth on Fox News. Speaking to The View panelists on Thursday, Rivera state that he had a "toxic relationship" with one of the co-hosts on The Five. This, he said, led to personal spats that started to grow out of control.

"I thought it was very unfair that in our disputes, he was always favored," Rivera said, later adding that his appearances on The Five began to be fewer and sometimes he wouldn't even find out that he'd been bumped until right before going to air. Rivera claimed that Fox News suggested finding him a different show to join, but he made it clear that if they "fired" him from their "#1 show", then he intended to "quit" entirely. Later, after being asked why Fox News didn't offer him his own show, Rivera explained that his "ideology" is not in sync with the network. "They always kind of squeezed me in," he said.

After being fired from Fox News' 'The Five,' @GeraldoRivera tells #TheView exclusively he left the network because his "ideology does not fit Fox."



"If you fired me from the number one [Fox News] show, then I'm going to quit," he says he told executives. https://t.co/cVclFZQmjA pic.twitter.com/xmTjjsGfvr — The View (@TheView) July 13, 2023

The Five is a top-rated Fox News show which is centered around debate and conversation that can often grow heated. Deadline noted that, as one of the show's rotating hosts, Rivera had often given voice to politically left perspective among a panel of more conservative minds. Rivera joined in 2021 — alongside other more left-leaning personalities such as Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., to serve as a rotating panelist — following former panelist Juan Williams's exit.

On June 21, Rivera announced that he is leaving the Fox News panel show. Rivera shared the "official" news on Twitter, revealing that his final appearance is scheduled for the end of June. "I'm off The Five. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday, June 29th and 30th," Rivera tweeted on Wednesday. "It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large."

Rivera later revealed that he had officially quit Fox News, and clarified that he was fired from The Five. In a Twitter post, Rivera shared a video of himself taking a boat ride around New York City. While noting the "bumpy" ride, he also stated, "I'm not gonna be on The Five. I've been fired from The Five and, as a result of that, I quit Fox." He then teased, "I'll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning," indicating that he will be a guest on the Fox News morning show to share his side of the story.

Speaking to the AP, Rivera previously explained there has been "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes." While he did not get into specifics, Rivera added, "It's not worth it to me." Rivera has not indicated if he plans to move to a new network.