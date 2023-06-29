Geraldo Rivera Quits Fox News After Revealing 'The Five' Firing

Geraldo Rivera has officially quit Fox News, after also revealing that he was fired from The Five. In a Twitter post, Rivera shared a video of himself taking a boat ride around New York City. While noting the "bumpy" ride, he also stated, "I'm not gonna be on The Five. I've been fired from The Five and, as a result of that, I quit Fox." He then teased, "I'll have more to say about that on Fox and Friends tomorrow morning," indicating that he will be a guest on the Fox News morning show to share his side of the story.

Notably, Rivera had initially indicated that he quit The Five when revealing his exit earlier in June. Speaking to the AP, Rivera explained there has been "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes." While he did not get into specifics, Rivera added, "It's not worth it to me."

Bumpy day on the North Atlantic. Anyway, I got fired from @TheFive so I quit Fox. After 23 years tomorrow Fox and Friends could be my last appearance on the network. Thanks for the memories. pic.twitter.com/74Qgalz8sF — Geraldo Rivera (@GeraldoRivera) June 29, 2023

The Five is a top-rated Fox News show which is centered around debate and conversation that can often grow heated. Deadline noted that, as one of the show's rotating hosts, Rivera had often given voice to politically left perspective among a panel of more conservative minds. Rivera joined in 2021 — alongside other more left-leaning personalities such as Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., to serve as a rotating panelist — following former panelist Juan Williams's exit.

On June 21, Rivera announced that he is leaving the Fox News panel show. Rivera shared the "official" news on Twitter, revealing that his final appearance is scheduled for the end of June. "I'm off The Five. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday, June 29th and 30th," Rivera tweeted on Wednesday. "It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large."

Rivera's Fox News exit comes months after his fellow former network host Tucker Carlson was fired. On Monday, April 24, it was announced that Carlson and Fox News had parted ways. Later reports indicated that Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch had fired Carlson. Days later, Carlson took to social media to issue his first official statement on the matter.

In a video message, Carlson greeted his fans and followers, then proceeded to deliver a short speech that seemingly took jabs at his critics and old network, while also recognizing his supporters. "One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began his video, then adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are." Carlson has since launched a new show on Twitter.