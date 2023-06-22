Geraldo Rivera Reveals Why He Quit Fox News' 'The Five'

Geraldo Rivera announced his exit from The Five, this week, and now the longtime journalist has revealed the reason why he quit the Fox News show. Speaking to the AP, Rivera explained there has been "a growing tension that goes beyond editorial differences and personal annoyances and gripes." While he did not get into specifics, Rivera added, "It's not worth it to me."

The Five is a top-rated Fox News show which is centered around debate and conversation that can often grow heated. Deadline noted that, as one of the show's rotating hosts, Rivera had often given voice to politically left perspective among a panel of more conservative minds. Rivera joined in 2021 — alongside other more left-leaning personalities such as Jessica Tarlov and Harold Ford Jr., to serve as a rotating panelist — following former panelist Juan Williams's exit.

On Wednesday, Rivera announced that he is leaving the Fox News panel show. Rivera shared the "official" news on Twitter, revealing that his final appearance is scheduled for the end of June. "I'm off The Five. My last scheduled show appearances are Thursday and Friday June 29th and 30th," Rivera tweeted on Wednesday. "It's been a great run and I appreciate having had the opportunity. Being odd man out isn't always easy. For the time being, I'm still Correspondent at Large."

Rivera's Fox News exit comes two months after his fellow former network host Tucker Carlson was fired. On Monday, April 24, it was announced that Carlson and Fox News had parted ways. Later reports indicated that Fox News boss Rupert Murdoch had fired Carlson. Days later, Carlson took to social media to issue his first official statement on the matter.

In a video message, Carlson greeted his fans and followers, then proceeded to deliver a short speech that seemingly took jabs at his critics and old network, while also recognizing his supporters. "One of the first things you realize, when you step outside the noise for a few days, is how many genuinely nice people there are in this country and decent people who really care about what's true," Carlson began his video, then adding that "the other thing you notice when you take a little time off is how unbelievably stupid most of the debates you see on television are." Carlson has since launched a new show on Twitter.