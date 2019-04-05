‘The View’: Elisabeth Hasselbeck Responds to Leaked Audio of Explosive Argument With Barbara Walters

Elisabeth Hasselbeck is speaking out after the release of an audio recording where she quit The View during a commercial break after an argument with Barbara Walters.

The clip shows the panel morning show panel discussing the FSA allowing the “morning-after” pill to be sold over the counter in 2006, which saw Hasselbeck argue that taking the pill was “the same thing as birthing a baby and leaving it out in the street.”

Walters then interrupts the discussion, saying, “We have to go on and we have to learn how to discuss these things in some sort of rational way.” The comment led Hasselbeck to rip up her notecards and stormed off.

“F—k that!” she could be heard screaming in the audio clip. “I’m not going to sit there and get reprimanded on the air. It’s not okay to sit there and get reprimanded on the air.”

“What the f—k!” she added as people tried to calm her down. “I don’t even swear. She has me swearing. This woman is driving me nuts. I’m not going back. I can’t do the show like this. She just reprimanded me, and she knew exactly what she was doing. Goodbye! I’m off. Write about that in the New York F—ing Post!”

The talk show’s executive producer Bill Geddie eventually talked Hasselbeck into returning to the panel. The TV personality was fired from The View in 2013.

The recording, first released by Variety, comes as allegations into the behind-the-scenes secrets of the show emerge from the new book Ladies Who Punch: The Explosive Inside Story of The View.

After the release of the explosive audio, Hasselbeck took to social media to explain her actions in a lengthy note to her followers, saying she “used bad words when frustrated.”

In defense of er extreme creation, Hasselbeck explained she was pregnant at the time: “and a big conversation about the value and the lives of the unborn took place… I used fighting words because I believe that God decides the value of the lives of babies.”

“And in the heat of the moment, when I felt the need to protect what I knew to be truth and had seen with my own eyes on ultrasound the LIFE in my own shell of a body- I used big battle words (one in particular that I am not proud of and am sorry for using in the heat of trying to defend the lives of the unborn),” she added.