‘The View’ Co-Host Joy Behar Calls Meghan McCain out for ‘Hissy Fit’ During Heated Segment

There was a tense moment on The View on Monday, as Joy Behar and Meghan McCain came to blows over political jokes again.

The View tackled the presidential campain announcement of Senator Amy Klobuchar on Monday. The Minnesota lawyer made her campaign official on Sunday, standing at an outdoor podium during a blizzard. She was then mocked by the president, who posted a tweet suggesting that her announcement in the storm disproves global warming. Before Behar was done summarizing the story, McCain was trying to cut in.

“Yes, this is real—” McCain began.

“Can I get through this please?” Behar said.

“You know what?” McCain trilled. She cut off again, however, waiting for a couple of minutes while Behar finished describing the story. She muttered: “so stupid, this whole thing is so stupid,” but she let Behar, Abby Huntsman and Sunny Hostin discuss the story for a while before going on.

“Can I say something now?” She asked. “Is that O.K. with you Joy? Do I have permission to speak now on Amy Klobuchar? We’re all good?”

The other co-hosts fell silent, and Behar even gaped at McCain in awe. Once she had the table’s attention, her eyes turned to her notes.

“Okay, two quick things. No. 1: I have friends who were at her announce — Alright, no,” she said, seeing the expression she was getting from Behar. “By all means, keep going Joy.”

“No, if you’re going to have a hissy fit, we can’t continue, Behar snapped back. McCain went silent for the rest of the segment, and spoke little throughout the rest of the show.

This is just the latest in the increasingly frequent spats between McCain and Behar, who tend to disagree about nearly every political topic that comes up on the show. Many of their disagreements could be read as spirited, passionate debates, although sometimes things get a little more personal than politics.

One surprising aspect of their disagreements is how many issues the two really agree on. Both Behar and McCain are opposed to President Donald Trump, his border wall, and many of his other prominent policies. However, the way in which they discuss those issues is often a point of contention for the two women, as in December, when they paid tribute to the late President George H.W. Bush.



The View airs on weekdays at 11 a.m. ET on ABC.