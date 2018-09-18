‘The View’: See Net Worth of All the Hosts

After 21 seasons, The View has seen its share of great hosts come and go. Since many stick with the show for a long time and take on roles elsewhere, they’ve seen their net worth grow over time.

Currently, The View panel consists of Whoopi Goldberg, Joy Behar, Paula Faris, Sara Haines, Sunny Hostin, and Meghan McCain.

The most recent co-host to exit the show was Jedediah Bila. She was reported to have quit, but later claimed that she was fired.

Below, we have complied a list of all the current hosts and their net worth information.

Whoopi Goldberg

Whoopi Goldberg is arguably the most recognizable face on the show, and for very good reason. She had a long career before she ever even joined, having starring in numerous films and even winning an Oscar.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the 62-year-old is currently worth an estimated $45 million, with her salary from The View reported to be around $5 million a year.

Joy Behar

Joy Behar is the only original co-host of The View still left on the show. When it first launched back in 1997, Behar was joined by Barbara Walters, Meredith Vieira, Star Jones, and Debbie Matenopoulos.

She did take a break for the show for seasons 17 and 18, but signed a new deal and has been back since season 19.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Behar is worth about $12 million, but does not disclose how much of that is owed to her salary for The View.

Meghan McCain

McCain is the newest member of the panel, having only recently joined The View in 2017. She has quickly proven herself to be a strong and emboldened voice among the group.

Celebrity Net Worth reports that 33-year-old McCain is personally worth an estimated $4 million.

Paula Faris

Paula Faris first joined The View back in 2015, making her debut the same year that Joy Behar returned. Prior to joining, she was a co-anchor of both World News Now and America This Morning, as well as Good Morning America Weekend, all on ABC.

Celebs Net Worth Today estimates that Faris is worth a little over $1 million currently.

Sara Haines

Sara Haines joined The View in 2016, after a successful career as a correspondent for Today, ABC News, and Good Morning America.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that she is worth about $6 million.

Sunny Hostin

Sunny Hostin — real name, Asunción Cummings “Sunny” Hostin — joined The View in 2016, the same year as Sara Haines.

Before becoming a co-host on the daytime talk show, Hostin was a contributor and correspondent for shows such as The O’Reilly Factor and CNN’s American Morning, as well as for Court TV.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Hostin is worth around $2 million.

Former Co-Host: Candace Cameron Bure

Candace Cameron Bure is no longer a co-host on The View, but she was for seasons 19 and 20, from 2015 until 2016.

She was famously on the classic sitcom Full House when she was younger, and now stars in the sequel series/reboot, Fuller House on Netflix.

Celebrity Net Worth estimates that Bure is worth $10 million, currently.

Former Co-Host: Raven-Symoné

Raven-Symoné is most well-known from her time on both The Cosby Show and That’s So Raven, but she also joined The View for a few seasons.

She appeared as a co-host on the show for seasons 18, 19, and 20, from 2015 until 2016. The 32-year-old has since gone on to star in a reboot/spin-off of That’s So Raven, titled Raven’s Home.

Currently, Raven-Symoné is estimated to be worth around $55 million, according to Celebrity Net Worth.

Former Co-Host: Rosie O’Donnell

Rosie O’Donnell is one of the first names that comes to mind when thinking about The View. However, most fans don’t realize that she was only on the show for two seasons.

She first appeared in 2006 for season 10, and then came in 2014 for season 18.

According to Celebrity Net Worth, the actress/comedian is worth an estimated $120 million.