‘The View’ Co-Host Meghan McCain at Center of Petition Calling for Her Replacement

A Change.org petition is calling for the removal of Meghan McCain from ABC’s The View in favor of political commentator and guest panelist Ana Navarro or former co-host Jedediah Bila. Created several years ago, the petition has seen an increase in popularity and signatures as of late following a number of tense on-air rifts between McCain and her co-hosts, and follows previous calls for the daytime talk show to remove McCain.

“Anyone who like me has watched The View for years and has seen the sourness and immaturity that Meghan has brought to the show doesn’t need much persuasion,” the petition reads. “Let’s get her OFF our favorite morning show and back to Faux News where she can safely keep discussing Obama possibly faking tears with onions after little children were murdered at school.”

With a goal of 5,000 signatures, the petition is currently sitting at more than 4,500 signatures, with many signees expressing their desire to see McCain exit.

“The worst decision ever for The View was bringing Meghan McCain on the View,” one person wrote. “She is so disrespectful to her fellow co hosts, especially to Joy. I know she was born with a silver spoon in her mouth but she failed miserably at leaning about kindness, patience and respect for others. The View will never earn an Emmy while she is on the show.”

“She is very disrespectful, she thinks she is the only one that holds the truth and she is not tolerant with people who disagrees with her,” a more recent singee wrote. “I sometimes dont even want to watch the show because I get really stressed out by the horrible environment she creates.”

“The View has been unwatchable since her very first immature rant,” commented a third. “I wanted to see a balanced viewpoint that would bring something different to the table, not a whiny, interrupting teenager who takes every comment about everything personally.”

McCain, a former Fox News contributor, joined The View in 2017 during its 21st season, taking over the spot left empty following Bila’s exit. During her time on the show, she has oftentimes found herself at the center of heated debates, which tend to spill over with backlash on social media and calls for her firing.

Speaking with to Andy Cohen on Bravo’s Watch What Happens Live back in September, McCain admitted that she goes into work “assuming I’m going to be fired every day,” though at this time, there seems to be no plans to boot her from the discussion table.