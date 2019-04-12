‘The Talk’: 8 Sara Gilbert Replacements We Want to See

Sara Gilbert recently announced that she is leaving The Talk, and many are wondering who might replace her.

During the April 9 episode of the daytime talk show, Gilbert announced that she made the difficult decision to exit the series.

Videos by PopCulture.com

“This is something that I have been struggling with for a while, and going back and forth, but I’ve decided that it’s time for me to leave the show at the end of this season,” she began her statement. “I obviously love it here, and like I said, this was extremely difficult.”

At this time, producers have not announced a replacement for Gilbert, we here at PopCulture.com have some ideas for who could fill the empty seat.

Scroll down to check out our list and let us know in the comments who you would like to see take over Gilbert’s co-hosting spot in The Talk!

Mayim Bialik

With Big Bang Theory ending this season, cast member Mayim Bialik will certainly have some free time on her hands.

Being a no-nonsense and outspoken advocate for women’s rights, Bialik would be an excellent replacement for Gilbert.

Alyssa Milano

Alyssa Milano entered show-business as a child actor, and has continued to enjoy a long and busy career ever since.

Milano is also not shy about her political opinions and does not mind engaging others in conversation.

Jenny Mollen

Most people recognize Jenny Mollen as being the wife of actor Jason Biggs (American Pie, Saving Silverman), but she is an accomplished author and actress herself.

Mollen doesn’t so much have no filter as she does choose not to filter herself, which would absolutely make for some interesting conversations on The Talk.

Aisha Tyler

Aisha Tyler has years of talk show hosting experience, mainly due to the fact that previously was a co-host on The Talk form 2001 to 2017.

Her years there even earned her a Daytime Emmy Award nominations for Outstanding Entertainment Talk Show Host, so it would be seamless transition for her to rejoin the show.

Ashley Judd

Ashley Judd is an iconic actress who is strong and unashamed to voice her opinion.

She could be an excellent addition to The Talk panel when it comes time for the show’s next season.

Margaret Cho

Margaret Cho is most well-known from her stand-up comedy career, though she transitioned into acting as well.

She has co-hosting experience also, with shows such as TLC’s All About Sex and E!’s Fashion Police.

Portia de Rossi

Portia de Rossi is married to one of the greatest daytime talk show hosts to ever live, but she also has great skill for the role as well.

De Rossi taking over for Gilbert could be a very interesting move for The Talk, and we would 100 percent be here for it.

Bethenny Frankel

Last but certainly not least, we think Real Housewife star Bethenny Frankel would make a great addition to The Talk.

Frankel previously hosted he own daytime talk show, and has definitely got the chops to hold her own with the other co-hosts.