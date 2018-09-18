‘The Talk’ Co-Host Sara Gilbert Pays Tribute to Julie Chen: ‘We Love You’

Sara Gilbert gave a touching farewell to Julie Chen after Chen announced her departure from The Talk on Tuesday afternoon.

In a pre-taped video message, Chen confirmed that she would not be returning to the panel-based talk show. After the video ended, Gilbert said goodbye to Chen, speaking on behalf of the entire cast.

“I know I speak for all the hosts when I thank you for eight years of friendship and all you did to contribute to the success of this show,” she said. “We love you Julie, and to all of you, thank you, and we’ll see you tomorrow.”

Gilbert herself created The Talk, and serves as its executive producer. Chen was on board from season one, and served as its moderator in the beginning. Her departure was emotional, as she held back tears in her pre-recorded message to fans.

“I have been at The Talk since the day it started nine years ago, and the cast, crew and staff have become family to me over the years,” she said. “But right now I need to spend more time at home, with my husband and our young son, so I’ve decided to leave The Talk. I want to thank everyone at the show for the wonderful years together.”

Chen thanked each of her co-stars specifically in her speech, as well as the people behind the scenes. When she came to Gilbert and Osbourne, the only two hosts remaining since the beginning, she got emotional.

“Sara and Sharon, we’ve been together since day one at The Talk. I’ve spent every day with you both. I will always treasure our friendship, the great parenting advice from both of you and the memories and laughs and all of the private jokes that the three of us have shared. We are the original three musketeers. I love you all, and I know this show and the sisterhood it stands for will live on for many, many, many more years to come,” Chen said.

Not long after the episode aired, CBS released a statement on Chen’s departure, praising her for years of thoughtful TV commentary.

“For eight seasons, Julie Chen has co-hosted The Talk with incredible energy, grace and professionalism,” the statement read. “Her talents played a big role in our successful launch of CBS’ first network daytime talk show, and in the series growth into an Emmy Award-winning broadcast. All of us here have tremendous appreciation for the dedication and passion she brought to the show every day and for her generous role as an ambassador for CBS Daytime. We are grateful for her many other contributions, respect her decision and wish Julie all the best in everything she does.”