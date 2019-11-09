‘The Talk’ Isn’t Getting Canceled and Replaced by Drew Barrymore’s Talk Show, Despite Rumor

Drew Barrymore is getting a new talk show on CBS, but not at the expense of the network’s other daytime talk show mainstay. The Talk is not getting canceled to make room for the Charlie’s Angels star, despite a rumor. Barrymore’s syndicated daytime talk show is expected to debut in fall 2020.

An alleged “source” told the National Enquirer that The Talk was one of the shows CBS considered cancelling to make room for Barrymore’s show. However, Gossip Cop confirmed this is not true, citing a CBS spokesperson.

“Everyone is waiting to see what gets canceled to make room for Drew. Hot Bench, The Price Is Right and Let’s Make A Deal are all doing fine – and Dr. Phil is a ratings king. That leaves The Talk and a soap,” the source said, appearing to forget that CBS is home to two soap operas, The Bold and the Beautiful and The Young and the Restless.

Notably, these CBS daytime shows are technically syndicated shows. CBS only owns 14 stations across the country, and CBS cannot make programming decisions for its affiliates, which are owned by different broadcasters. It’s up to the affiliates to decide their daytime schedules. Therefore, it is difficult to predict what local stations will pick and chose to air during the day.

CBS Television Distribution is handling Barrymore’s show. The studio distributes 12 different daytime shows, many of which can air on different affiliates across the country. For example, Jeopardy! might air on a NBC affiliate in one market and a CBS affiliate in another, but the show’s distribution is handled by CBS Television Distribution.

Barrymore filmed a talk show pilot in August 2019, which pleased CBS enough that the company picked it up last month.

“It is beyond my wildest dreams to have this opportunity for a daily talk show,” Barrymore said at the time. “I’m truly thrilled and honored to be creating this show with CBS.”

“We are very excited to be in business with Drew Barrymore and have our stations serve as the launch group for a show that is the brightest prospect I have seen in many years,” Peter Dunn, president of CBS Television Stations, added. “We look forward to giving Drew and our colleagues at CBS Television Distribution our full support to help this show strike gold with our audience and advertisers.”

Barrymore shot to fame as a child star in the 1980s and became a box office star in romantic comedies during the 1990s and early 2000s. She most recently starred in Netflix’s zombie comedy Santa Clarita Diet, co-starring Timothy Olyphant and Liv Hewson. The acclaimed series ran three seasons from 2017 to 2019.

Barrymore also serves as an executive producer on Elizabeth Banks’ Charlie’s Angels reboot, which opens on Nov. 15, through her Flower Films production company.

